Last Updated : Aug 15, 2018 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics! Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag during the 72nd Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag during the 72nd Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
PM Narendra Modi salutes as he prepares to inspect the honour guard during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. (Reuters)
PM Narendra Modi salutes as he prepares to inspect the honour guard during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. (Reuters)
PM Narendra Modi inspects the honour guard during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. (Reuters)
PM Narendra Modi inspects the honour guard during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. (Reuters)
Schoolchildren listen as PM Narendra Modi (not pictured) addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. (Reuters)
Schoolchildren listen as PM Narendra Modi (not pictured) addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. (Reuters)
PM Modi during his address to the nation from Red Fort in New Delhi. (PTI)
PM Modi during his address to the nation from Red Fort in New Delhi. (PTI)
PM Modi gestures as he addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. (Reuters)
PM Modi gestures as he addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. (Reuters)
PM Modi during his address at the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi. (PTI)
PM Modi during his address at the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi. (PTI)
PM Modi meets schoolchildren after addressing the nation during Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, India. (Reuters)
PM Modi meets schoolchildren after addressing the nation during Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, India. (Reuters)
PM Modi extends help to a child who slipped during his interaction with children, after addressing the nation on Independence Day at the Red Fort, in New Delhi. (PTI)
PM Modi extends help to a child who slipped during his interaction with children, after addressing the nation on Independence Day at the Red Fort, in New Delhi. (PTI)
First Published on Aug 15, 2018 01:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Independence Day 2018 #India #Slideshow

