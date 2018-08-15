In pics! Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Independence Day. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag during the 72nd Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, New Delhi. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 PM Narendra Modi salutes as he prepares to inspect the honour guard during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. (Reuters) 3/9 PM Narendra Modi inspects the honour guard during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. (Reuters) 4/9 Schoolchildren listen as PM Narendra Modi (not pictured) addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. (Reuters) 5/9 PM Modi during his address to the nation from Red Fort in New Delhi. (PTI) 6/9 PM Modi gestures as he addresses the nation during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. (Reuters) 7/9 PM Modi during his address at the Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi. (PTI) 8/9 PM Modi meets schoolchildren after addressing the nation during Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, India. (Reuters) 9/9 PM Modi extends help to a child who slipped during his interaction with children, after addressing the nation on Independence Day at the Red Fort, in New Delhi. (PTI) First Published on Aug 15, 2018 01:57 pm