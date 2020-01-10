In Pics: How women have been the face of dissent in recent protests across India

Disclaimer: This is not to say that the other gender hasn't been proactive, neither to condone violence Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Of late, India has been witnessing nationwide protests – most opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and implementation of pan-India NRC; some for CAA; and others opposing fee hike, violence on university campus and alleged police excesses. What has been consistent in all of these, some might even call it a paradigm shift, is women taking centrestage in these protests, setting the trend, inspiring others to not be afraid while exercising their democratic right to dissent. Disclaimer: This is not to say the other gender hasn't been proactive, neither to condone violence. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 Jawaharlal Nehru University, which has been on the boil since November last year after the roll out of a new fee structure and hostel manual, was recently rocked by violence. Masked miscreants entered the campus premises on the evening of January 5, vandalised the hostels and attacked many students and professors. Among those who were injured was JNU Student Union President Aishe Ghosh, who sustained a serious head injury on her head. She has been on the forefront of protests against the hostel fee hike, and her injury did not deter her. The next day, Ghosh was seen attending a public gathering at JNU, raising slogans with former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, meeting with HRD Ministry officials, and organising a march to Rashtrapati Bhawan on January 10, which was intercepted by the Delhi Police. (Image: Reuters) 3/7 The women of Shaheen Bagh also have a story to tell – that of resilience and endurance. Nearly 200 women of South-east Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area have been consistently protesting against CAA. They have been camping on the roads day and night for almost 30 days in Delhi's biting cold winter, including when the capital city saw the coldest days in over 100 years. The protests have invited many social activists to show solidarity, but at the same time caused incessant traffic snarls in Delhi. On January 10, the Delhi High Court dismissed a plea to remove barricades in the Shaheen Bagh area. (Image: Reuters) 4/7 On the other hand, BJP MP from Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi has been proactively seen attending public gatherings and mobilising crowds in support of the CAA. Leading a campaign called CAA Jan Jagran, she is seen telling crowds about the benefits that CAA will have on persecuted non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. (Image: Twitter/@M_Lekhi) 5/7 Another powerful political force is TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. Seen in her signature cream-coloured saree and chappals, she has been drawing large crowds to her rallies in West Bengal against pan-India implementation of NRC (National register of Citizens). Taking a firm stance against the central policy, Mamata retorted that "NRC will be implemented in West Bengal over her dead body" and asked people not to show their documents when asked. (Image: PTI) 6/7 In December last year, Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi witnessed a grim situation. While students were protesting against CAA, the Delhi Police reportedly entered the University campus and dispersed the crowds, in what students claim were police excesses. While that happened, a student was seen protecting her male friend from the policemen who were seen attacking him with a baton. The image broke the internet, but boosted the morale of many other students. (Image: Screengrab from video) 7/7 At a time when the closed kitty of the Hindu film industry was being called out to speak up on the burning issues facing the country, Deepika Padukone gave a surprised visit to JNU. Wearing a black turtleneck, she silently stood on the stage from where Kanhaiya Kumar was raising slogans. Later she met with Aishe Ghosh and left. While several castigated her move as a promotional stunt for her upcoming film Chhapaak, thousands stood by her for her courage to take a stand. (Image: Twitter) First Published on Jan 10, 2020 03:33 pm