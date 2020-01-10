In Pics: How women have been the face of dissent in recent protests across India

Jawaharlal Nehru University, which has been on the boil since November last year after the roll out of a new fee structure and hostel manual, was recently rocked by violence. Masked miscreants entered the campus premises on the evening of January 5, vandalised the hostels and attacked many students and professors. Among those who were injured was JNU Student Union President Aishe Ghosh, who sustained a serious head injury on her head. She has been on the forefront of protests against the hostel fee hike, and her injury did not deter her. The next day, Ghosh was seen attending a public gathering at JNU, raising slogans with former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar, meeting with HRD Ministry officials, and organising a march to Rashtrapati Bhawan on January 10, which was intercepted by the Delhi Police. (Image: Reuters)