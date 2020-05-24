App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | How to book train tickets faster on the IRCTC portal

Indian Railways has started special trains, including 'Sharmik trains'. Many travellers are logging onto the IRCTC portal to book train tickets. Here are a few tips that could make the process easier.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Indian Railways has started special trains, including 'Sharmik trains'. Many travellers are logging onto the IRCTC website to book train tickets. Here are a few tips that could make the booking process easier.
1/7

Indian Railways has started special trains, including 'Sharmik trains'. Many travellers are logging onto the IRCTC website to book train tickets. Here are a few tips that could make the booking process easier.

With thousands using the IRCTC website, it is important for users to have a good internet connection.
2/7

With thousands using the IRCTC website, it is important for users to have a good internet connection.

Go to ‘My Profile’ feature on the IRCTC portal and make a 'Master List' with all passenger details including details such as name, age, ID card type, food and berth preference.
3/7

Go to ‘My Profile’ feature on the IRCTC portal and make a 'Master List' with all passenger details including details such as name, age, ID card type, food and berth preference.

You can try accessing the website during non-peak hours.
4/7

You can try accessing the website during non-peak hours.

To ensure that you do not get stuck while filling details like the berth preference, train number, journey date, railway station code, etc., keep all your details ready.
5/7

To ensure that you do not get stuck while filling details like the berth preference, train number, journey date, railway station code, etc., keep all your details ready.

Whether you are using UPI, IRCTC wallet or any other method of digital payment, you need to make sure that there are adequate funds, to be able to transfer the amount quickly.
6/7

Whether you are using UPI, IRCTC wallet or any other method of digital payment, you need to make sure that there are adequate funds, to be able to transfer the amount quickly.

A good mobile data connection is important to make sure you do not waste time when it comes to receiving an OTP.
7/7

A good mobile data connection is important to make sure you do not waste time when it comes to receiving an OTP.

First Published on May 24, 2020 01:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways #IRCTC #Slideshow

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Spoke to Aviation Minister, told him more needed to resume flights: Maharashtra CM Thackeray

Spoke to Aviation Minister, told him more needed to resume flights: Maharashtra CM Thackeray

Govt issues guidelines for international arrivals, 7-day paid institutional quarantine mandatory

Govt issues guidelines for international arrivals, 7-day paid institutional quarantine mandatory

Health Ministry issues guidelines for domestic travel, here's all you need to know

Health Ministry issues guidelines for domestic travel, here's all you need to know

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.