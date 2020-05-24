In Pics | How to book train tickets faster on the IRCTC portal

Indian Railways has started special trains, including 'Sharmik trains'. Many travellers are logging onto the IRCTC portal to book train tickets. Here are a few tips that could make the process easier. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Indian Railways has started special trains, including 'Sharmik trains'. Many travellers are logging onto the IRCTC website to book train tickets. Here are a few tips that could make the booking process easier. 2/7 With thousands using the IRCTC website, it is important for users to have a good internet connection. 3/7 Go to ‘My Profile’ feature on the IRCTC portal and make a 'Master List' with all passenger details including details such as name, age, ID card type, food and berth preference. 4/7 You can try accessing the website during non-peak hours. 5/7 To ensure that you do not get stuck while filling details like the berth preference, train number, journey date, railway station code, etc., keep all your details ready. 6/7 Whether you are using UPI, IRCTC wallet or any other method of digital payment, you need to make sure that there are adequate funds, to be able to transfer the amount quickly. 7/7 A good mobile data connection is important to make sure you do not waste time when it comes to receiving an OTP. First Published on May 24, 2020 01:46 pm