In Pics: Here are the most controversial political statements of 2019

Here is a list of politicians – some repeat offenders – who made the headlines with their controversial statements this year. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur invoked heavy criticism after her remarks this year. While campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, the accused in the Malegaon blast had said that former ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack because of her "curse" as he "tortured" her when he probed the case as chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). She had also said that she was "proud" of her participation in the demolition of the Babri mosque at Ayodhya in 1992. The Election Commission barred her from campaigning for 72 hours as a result. More recently, she allegedly referred to Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt" in Parliament, a remark she denied having made later. (Image: PTI ) 2/8 Rahul Gandhi's battle cry ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 'Chowkidar Chor Hai', also landed him in trouble with the Supreme Court as he erroneously attributed the remark to the top court. The contempt case was closed in November this year after Rahul Gandhi apologized for his remark. Recently, he refused to apologise for his "Rape in India" remark, saying he is Rahul Gandhi and not "Rahul Savarkar" in an apparent jibe at Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who is believed to be the pioneer of Hindutva philosophy. 3/8 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, had compared the polls to a contest between 'Ali', a revered figure in Islam, and Bajrang Bali, another name of the Hindu god Hanuman while addressing a rally in Meerut. The Election Commission had barred him from poll campaigning for 72 hours. 4/8 Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan had stoked a massive controversy for his derogatory remarks against actor-turned politician Jaya Prada ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Targeting Jaya, his rival BJP candidate in Rampur seat, Khan had said at a rally, "...the underwear beneath is of khakhi colour". He was barred from poll campaigning for 72 hours for this jibe. (Image: Reuters) 5/8 Congress leader Sam Pitroda had pulled the wrong chord when he had said, "84 mein jo hua so hua" on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that had rocked Delhi in the aftermath of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination. Pitroda, who is the overseas Congress chief, had later apologised after the Congress distanced itself from his remark. (Image: Reuters) 6/8 National Conference chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah had, in April this year, said that PM Narendra Modi had orchestrated the Pulwama terror attack in order to win elections. He had further said that the "murderers of Mahatma Gandhi are now in power in Delhi". (Image: PTI) 7/8 Anna Linda Eden, Kerala MP Hibi Eden’s wife, courted controversy with a Facebook post in which she likened rape to 'fate' and said that if one can’t resist it, they might as well enjoy it. The comment drew the ire of several social media users, following which Eden pulled the post down. (Image: Facebook/ @AnnaLinda) 8/8 In response to Rahul Gandhi demanding proof of Balakot air strike, conducted by the government in February this year in retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack, Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde had said, "What is the proof that he is a Hindu? How did a person born to a Muslim father and Christian mother become a Gandhi? A Brahmin? Will he give DNA proof?” (Image: Twitter) First Published on Dec 28, 2019 08:32 am