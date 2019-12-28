In Pics: Here are the most controversial political statements of 2019

BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur invoked heavy criticism after her remarks this year. While campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, the accused in the Malegaon blast had said that former ATS chief Hemant Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack because of her "curse" as he "tortured" her when he probed the case as chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). She had also said that she was "proud" of her participation in the demolition of the Babri mosque at Ayodhya in 1992. The Election Commission barred her from campaigning for 72 hours as a result. More recently, she allegedly referred to Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt" in Parliament, a remark she denied having made later. (Image: PTI )