In Pics | Heeding to PM Modi's 9 pm, 9 minutes call, India turns off lights to switch on solidarity

Prominent political leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu switched off lights to light earthen lamps. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Heeding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to switch off lights in order to mark the fight against Coronavirus, Indians across the country lit lamps, candles and mobile flashlights as a show of solidarity. (Image: ANI) 2/5 People turned off the lights of their houses and lit earthen lamps in Ahmedabad. (Image: ANI) 3/5 The skyline in India's financial capital Mumbai after the lights were turned off. (Image: ANI) 4/5 Home Minister Amit Shah lighting earthen lamps after turning off all the lights at his residence. (Image: ANI) 5/5 Vice President Venkaiah Naidu turned off all the lights of his residence and lit earthen lamps. (Image: ANI) First Published on Apr 5, 2020 09:47 pm