you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | From Trump to Tom Cruise — a look at world leaders, celebrities at Taj Mahal

Here are images of other world leaders and celebrities who have visited the Taj Mahal earlier

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump toured Taj Mahal on February 24, 2020. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump toured Taj Mahal on February 24, 2020. (Image: Reuters)

White House's senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were also present during the visit. Here are images of other world leaders and celebrities who had earlier visited the Taj Mahal: (Image: Reuters)
2/10

White House's senior advisors Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were also present during the visit. Here are images of other world leaders and celebrities who had earlier visited the Taj Mahal: (Image: Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron posed for a photograph at the Taj Mahal on March 11, 2018. (Image: Reuters)
3/10

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron posed for a photograph at the Taj Mahal on March 11, 2018. (Image: Reuters)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier posed in front of the Taj Mahal on February 18, 2018. (Image: Reuters)
4/10

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, their daughter Ella Grace and sons Hadrien and Xavier posed in front of the Taj Mahal on February 18, 2018. (Image: Reuters)

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, posed in front of the Taj Mahal on April 16, 2016. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, posed in front of the Taj Mahal on April 16, 2016. (Image: Reuters)

Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey posed for pictures in front of the historic Taj Mahal on January 19, 2012. (Image: Reuters)
6/10

Entertainment host Oprah Winfrey posed for pictures in front of the historic Taj Mahal on January 19, 2012. (Image: Reuters)

Actor Tom Cruise at the Taj Mahal in December 2011, during his maiden visit to India to promote his movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol". (Image: Reuters)
7/10

Actor Tom Cruise at the Taj Mahal in December 2011, during his maiden visit to India to promote his movie "Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol". (Image: Reuters)

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf and his wife Begum Sehba posed for photographers in front of the historic Taj Mahal on July 15, 2001. (Image: Reuters)
8/10

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf and his wife Begum Sehba posed for photographers in front of the historic Taj Mahal on July 15, 2001. (Image: Reuters)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his then wife Lyudmila at the Taj Mahal in October 2000. (Image: Reuters)
9/10

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his then wife Lyudmila at the Taj Mahal in October 2000. (Image: Reuters)

Former US President Bill Clinton and daughter, Chelsea, visited the Taj Mahal while touring Agra on March 22, 2000. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

Former US President Bill Clinton and daughter, Chelsea, visited the Taj Mahal while touring Agra on March 22, 2000. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 10:36 am

tags #Donald Trump #India #Slideshow #Taj Mahal #Trump India visit #Uttar Pradesh

