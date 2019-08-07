In Pics | Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passes away, India mourns

Sushma Swaraj had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 Former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. She was 67. Doctors confirmed that she died due to a cardiac arrest. (Image: ANI) 2/5 Senior BJP leaders were seen visiting AIIMS after the news. (Image: ANI) 3/5 BJP Working President and former Member of Parliament JP Nadda is seen arriving at the hospital in New Delhi. (Image: ANI) 4/5 Senior BJP leaders Prakash Javadekar, Shahnawaz Hussain and Mahendra Nath Pandey seen at AIIMS in New Delhi. (Image: ANI) 5/5 Media and security gather as the mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj are taken from All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to her Delhi residence, where they will be kept tonight. (Image: ANI) First Published on Aug 7, 2019 01:06 am