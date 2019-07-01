App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 07:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics: Even heavy rains can't dampen the spirit of Mumbai

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai over the weekend and continued on July 1, as southwest monsoons finally hit the city after a brief delay.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With the onset of monsoon, the city has been experiencing heavy rains over the past few days. Although waterlogging and traffic jams at several places in Mumbai have added to people's woes, nothing seems to be able to bring life to a pause in this city. Not even the rains! (Image: AP)
1/10

With the onset of monsoon, Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains over the past few days. Although trains were delayed and waterlogging on streets led to traffic jams, it didn't seem to dampen spirits of Mumbaikars as they went about business as usual. (Image: AP)
A boy playing with his pet dog in a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Image: AP)
2/10

A boy plays with his pet on a waterlogged street during on July 1. (Image: AP)
People push a car to a safer place from a waterlogged street. (Image: AP)
3/10

People push a cab on a flooded street. (Image: AP)
Mother and child wade through a waterlogged street in the city. (Image: AP)
4/10

A mother wades through a waterlogged street along with her child in Mumbai on July 1. (Image: AP)
Man speeds through a waterlogged street as most of the city's roads remain overrun with water during the ongoing monsoon rains. (Image: AP)
5/10

A man speeds through a waterlogged street as most of the city's roads were flooded and drains overflowed. (Image: AP)
In the non-stop rains, people take out their umbrellas and raincoats for the season. (Image: AP)
6/10

Children walk on a flooded street as non-stop rains led to delayed trains and traffic jams. (Image: AP)
Nothing gets in their way as children enjoy the rains, playing in waterlogged streets. (Image: AP)
7/10

Children play in the rains. (Image: AP)
A ragpicker looks for waste items through a waterlogged street. (Image: AP)
8/10

A ragpicker looks for waste items on a waterlogged street. (Image: AP)
As trains are getting delayed, people hold umbrellas as they wait at a station. (Image: AP)
9/10

Trains were delayed, which led to many people queuing up at stations to reach their destinations.
(Image: AP)
A Municipal worker stands guard to warn pedestrians of an open manhole on a waterlogged street following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai on July 01, 2019. (Image: PTI)
10/10

A Municipal worker stands guard to warn pedestrians of an open manhole on a waterlogged street following heavy rains in Mumbai on July 01. (Image: PTI)
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 07:11 pm

tags #Monsoon 2019 #Mumbai Rains

