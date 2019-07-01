In pics: Even heavy rains can't dampen the spirit of Mumbai

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai over the weekend and continued on July 1, as southwest monsoons finally hit the city after a brief delay. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 With the onset of monsoon, Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains over the past few days. Although trains were delayed and waterlogging on streets led to traffic jams, it didn't seem to dampen spirits of Mumbaikars as they went about business as usual. (Image: AP) 2/10 A boy plays with his pet on a waterlogged street during on July 1. (Image: AP) 3/10 People push a cab on a flooded street. (Image: AP) 4/10 A mother wades through a waterlogged street along with her child in Mumbai on July 1. (Image: AP) 5/10 A man speeds through a waterlogged street as most of the city's roads were flooded and drains overflowed. (Image: AP) 6/10 Children walk on a flooded street as non-stop rains led to delayed trains and traffic jams. (Image: AP) 7/10 Children play in the rains. (Image: AP) 8/10 A ragpicker looks for waste items on a waterlogged street. (Image: AP) 9/10 Trains were delayed, which led to many people queuing up at stations to reach their destinations.(Image: AP) 10/10 A Municipal worker stands guard to warn pedestrians of an open manhole on a waterlogged street following heavy rains in Mumbai on July 01. (Image: PTI) First Published on Jul 1, 2019 07:11 pm