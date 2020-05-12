In Pics | Empty railway stations see some activity as Indian Railways partially resumes services

The Railways is partially resuming its services after one-and-a-half months. Priyanka Roshan @@PriyankaTanu08 1/9 India has resumed partial services of trains after operations were put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Here we take a look at how passengers are gearing up to travel keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the authorities. (Image: AP) 2/9 A passenger set to board a train at the Howrah Junction railway station in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 Rail, road and air services in India were suspended in March to stem the spread of pandemic. (Image: AP) 4/9 Booking for reservation in these trains will be available only on the IRCTC website. Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter stations. (Image: AP) 5/9 Passengers keep their bags at the railway station platform to reserve their spots in boarding queue in New Delhi on May 12, 2020. (Image: AP) 6/9 The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a standard operating protocol for people travelling by these trains. Guidelines included social distancing norms, use of face covers and mask. Passengers are advised to carry their own blanket and food as the Railways will not be providing any such facilities. Only passengers with no COVID symptoms will be allowed to board the trains. (Image: Reuters) 7/9 Passengers line up outside the New Delhi railway station on May 12. (Image: Reuters) 8/9 People in large number, especially migrants, reached New Delhi railway station to buy tickets, unaware of the guideline of the Railways. Walked miles to ride in these trains, migrants were left heartbroken after they were informed that tickets can only be booked online. (Image: AP) 9/9 A man wearing a face shield sits next to his belongings as he waits outside a railway station. (Image: Reuters) First Published on May 12, 2020 07:49 pm