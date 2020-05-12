App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 08:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Empty railway stations see some activity as Indian Railways partially resumes services

The Railways is partially resuming its services after one-and-a-half months.

Priyanka Roshan @@PriyankaTanu08
India resumes partial services of railways from May 12, easing the nationwide lockdown amid the rising coronavirus outbreak. Indian railways began services with 15 pairs of special passenger trains originating from New Delhi. (Image: AP)
1/9

India has resumed partial services of trains after operations were put on hold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Here we take a  look at how passengers are gearing up to travel keeping in mind the  guidelines issued by the authorities. (Image: AP)

People walk to board a train at the Howrah Junction railway station in Kolkata to return to their home in New Delhi after India announced a limited reopening of its giant rail network. (Image: Reuters)
2/9

A passenger set to board a train at the Howrah Junction railway station in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)

Rail, road and air services in India were suspended in March to stem the spread of pandemic. The decision to resume limited number of trains was needed to start the economic activity. (Image: AP)
3/9

Rail, road and air services in India were suspended in March to stem the spread of pandemic. (Image: AP)

Booking for reservation in these trains will be available only on the IRCTC website and ticket booking counters at railway station will remain closed. Passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter stations. (Image: AP)
4/9

Booking for reservation in these trains will be available only on the IRCTC website. Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter stations. (Image: AP)

Passengers line up their bags on the railway station platform to reserve their spots in boarding queue in New Delhi on May 12, 2020. (Image: AP)
5/9

Passengers keep their bags at the railway station platform to reserve their spots in boarding queue in New Delhi on May 12, 2020. (Image: AP)

The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a standard operating protocol for people travelling by these trains. Guidelines included social distancing norms, use of face covers and mask. Passengers are advised to carry their own blanket and food as the railways will not be providing any such facilities. Passengers with no COVID symptoms will be allowed to board the trains. (Image: Reuters)
6/9

The Ministry of Home Affairs had issued a standard operating protocol for people travelling by these trains. Guidelines included social distancing norms, use of face covers and mask. Passengers are advised to carry their own blanket and food as the Railways will not be providing any such facilities. Only passengers with no COVID symptoms will be allowed to board the trains. (Image: Reuters)

People line up outside the New Delhi railway station on May 12 to board trains to their home. (Image: Reuters)
7/9

Passengers line up outside the New Delhi railway station on May 12. (Image: Reuters)

People in large number especially migrants reached New Delhi railway station to buy tickets and board train to reach their home, unaware of the guideline of the Railways to book tickets. Walked miles to ride in these trains, migrants were left heartbroken after they were informed that tickets can only be booked only. The guideline of booking online ticket concerned many as the uneducated and poor are facing another challenge on their way to home. (Image: AP)
8/9

People in large number, especially migrants, reached New Delhi railway station to buy tickets, unaware of the guideline of the Railways. Walked miles to ride in these trains, migrants were left heartbroken after they were informed that tickets can only be booked online. (Image: AP)

A man wearing a face shield sits next to his belongings as he waits among other people outside a railway station to board trains. (Image: Reuters)
9/9

A man wearing a face shield sits next to his belongings as he waits outside a railway station. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on May 12, 2020 07:49 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #India lockdown #Indian Railways #IRCTC #Slideshow

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi urges Indians to be 'vocal for local' to make nation self-reliant

Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi urges Indians to be 'vocal for local' to make nation self-reliant

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai logs 426 new COVID-19 cases; 28 more patients die: BMC

Coronavirus pandemic | Mumbai logs 426 new COVID-19 cases; 28 more patients die: BMC

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: State media

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster: State media

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.