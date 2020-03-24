App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 07:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Do's and dont's during the coronavirus lockdown

Here are the answers to the frequently asked questions on the lockdown to curb coronavirus spread.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With the coronavirus continuing to spread, social distancing is the best way to stop the spread of the outbreak. Countries are trying to combat the situation by shutting down offices and shops and stopping events to avoid large gatherings. India has also announced stringent measures and as many 30 states and Union Territories have ordered a complete lockdown. Here are the answers to the questions asked frequently regarding the lockdown. (Image: News18 creative)
1/11

With the coronavirus continuing to spread, social distancing is the best way to stop the spread of the outbreak. Countries are trying to combat the situation by shutting down offices and shops and stopping events to avoid large gatherings. India has also announced stringent measures and as many 30 states and Union Territories have ordered a complete lockdown. Here are the answers to the questions asked frequently regarding the lockdown.

(Image: News18 creative)
2/11

ATMs will be open.

(Image: News18 creative)
3/11

Private vehicles are allowed only for essential purposes.

(Image: News18 creative)
4/11

Chemist shops and pharmacies will be open.

(Image: News18 creative)
5/11

Most states have placed a ban on public transport, including taxis.

(Image: News18 creative)
6/11

Maid or driver will be able to come but they will be questioned for venturing out of their homes.

(Image: News18 creative)
7/11

You can take your dog out for a walk in the colony but you should avoid groups and must not stay out for long.

(Image: News18 creative)
8/11

Take-away and home delivery services of restaurants are available.

More than five people standing together is prohibited and punishable by law. (Image: News18 creative)
9/11

More than five people standing together is prohibited and punishable by law.

(Image: News18 creative)
10/11

Domestic air travel is also banned until March 31.

(Image: News18 creative)
11/11

Petrol pumps, LPG and oil agencies will continue to operate.

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 07:05 pm

tags #coronavirus outbreak #Coronavirus pandemic #India #Slideshow #World News

