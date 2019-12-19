In Pics: Delhiites brave biting cold to hold protests against Citizenship Act

At least 19 metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Pragati Maidan, Chandni Chowk, Jamia Milia, Jama Masjid and others have been shut. Internet services have also reportedly been suspended in vulnerable areas.
Demonstrators gather in the national capital to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The proposed legislation gives citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and have come to India before December 31. (Image: Reuters)
Delhi Police stationed at Red Fort as protests against CAA gain momentum. (Image: Reuters)
Students and social activists had scheduled a protest march from Red Fort to ITO in Delhi on December 19. However, the Delhi Police has said they were not given permission to hold the protest citing law and order issues. (Image: Twitter/@SwarajIndia)
Police detain a demonstrator during the protest at Red Fort in Delhi. Section 144 (unlawful assembly) was imposed in the area. (Image: Reuters)
Members of the Muslim community are seen offering prayers during the protest against CAA in Delhi. (Image: Reuters)
A demonstrator is seen giving a rose flower to a security personnel at Jantar Mantar. People had gathered there to protest against the CAA. (Image: Twitter)
Heavy traffic was observed during office hours on NH48, taken by commuters every day from to go to Delhi from Gurugram. Police had set up barricades at the toll plaza for checking cars reportedly in order to anticipate participation in anti-CAA protests. (Image: Twitter)
First Published on Dec 19, 2019 04:29 pm