In Pics | Delhi tops list of top 10 most polluted cities in the world; find out others

Here are the top-10 cities in the world, with the highest air pollution as of November 4 morning Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 IQ Air Visual, a web platform that tracks air quality and air pollution, has put out a list of the world’s most polluted cities. The list is in terms of the live US Air Quality Index (AQI) being collected from across the world. Here are the top 10 cities in the world, with the highest air pollution as of 8.24 am (IST) on November 4. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 10. Kathmandu, Nepal: AQI 146 (File image: Reuters) 3/11 9. Chengdu, China: AQI 156 (File image: Reuters) 4/11 8. Kabul, Afghanistan: AQI 159 (File image: Reuters) 5/11 7. Kuwait city, Kuwait: AQI 160 (File image: Reuters) 6/11 6. Shenyang, China: AQI 161 (File image: Reuters) 7/11 5. Wuhan, China: AQI 166 (File image: Reuters) 8/11 4. Kolkata, India: AQI 167 (File image: Reuters) 9/11 3. Dhaka, Bangladesh: AQI 226 (File image: Reuters) 10/11 2. Lahore, Pakistan: AQI 269 (File image: Reuters) 11/11 1. Delhi, India: The national capital is the world’s most polluted city with the AQI hitting 623, as of 8.24 am on November 4. Delhi implemented the odd-even traffic rationing scheme, among other measures, to tackle air pollution. (Image: PTI) First Published on Nov 4, 2019 09:19 am