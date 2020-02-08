App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 08, 2020 01:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Delhi Election: Voters defy all odds, set example

Among others, a 110-year-old also voted during the ongoing Delhi polls

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A wheelchair bound voter shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at Old Rajinder Nagar polling station, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
110-year-old Kalitara Mandal, shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at Chittaranjan Park polling station, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
A groom and his family members after casting their votes for Delhi Assembly elections, at a polling station in east Delhi. (Image: PTI)
SED police staff assisting the an elderly voter. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI)
An elderly voter being helped to the voting booth. (Image: Twitter/@SpokespersonECI)
First Published on Feb 8, 2020 01:03 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Assembly polls 2020 #Current Affairs #Delhi Assembly elections 2020 #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

