In Pics | Coronavirus pandemic: Migrant workers returning to their native places amid lockdown

The announcement of a national lockdown on March 24 triggered a mass exodus of migrant workers across the country. Here are some images. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Days after a national lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contain the coronavirus outbreak in India, migrant workers across the nation began to make their way to their native villages. In this picture, a family, out of work following the announcement, is making its way back to Aligarh. (Image: Moneycontrol) 2/10 Cut off from means of transportation after the lockdown, several families resorted to walk it out all the way to their native places, sometimes crossing states and having to walk miles on foot. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 Migrant workers raise their hands as policemen ask them for their destination as they wait for buses along a highway with their families during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease in Ghaziabad, on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 Migrant workers travel in crowded buses as they return to their villages. The Uttar Pradesh government on March 28 arranged over 1,000 buses for the workers returning to the state. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 A man passes a child to a woman as they attempt to climb a wall while migrant workers crowd up outside a bus station as they wait to board buses to return to their villages. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 Migrant workers are seen inside a crowded bus as they return to their villages days after the lockdown announcement. Several states have appealed to the workers to remain where they are, and that the state administration will take care of their basic necessities. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Family of a migrant worker shelters in a pipe kept along a highway as they wait to board their bus to return to their village. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Migrant workers, who are returning to their villages, try to catch a water bottle distributed by the local residents on a highway. Reports have also suggested that migrant workers were forced to crowd inside container trucks to cross state borders and reach their native places. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 Migrant workers walk towards a bus station along a highway with their families. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 A migrant worker carries his son as they walk along a road with others to return to their village from New Delhi. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 29, 2020 02:06 pm