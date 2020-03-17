App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 07:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Coronavirus cases in India cross 100; a look at how the country copes with the pandemic

Here are few pictures to show life in India at the time of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India has reported more than 100 positive cases for the COVID-19. Government is making all efforts to halt the spread of novel coronavirus making people aware of basic protection measures to take against the virus. Here are few pictures to show life in India at the time of coronavirus. (Image: AP)
1/13

India has reported more than 100 positive cases for the COVID-19. Government is making all efforts to halt the spread of novel coronavirus making people aware of basic protection measures to take against the virus. Here are few pictures to show life in India at the time of coronavirus. (Image: AP)

Indians municipal workers fumigate an area as a precautionary measure against the spread of new coronavirus in Jammu, India. (Image: AP)
2/13

Indians municipal workers fumigate an area as a precautionary measure against the spread of new coronavirus in Jammu, India. (Image: AP)

Children wearing face masks amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, wait for their school bus at a village in Kannauj, India, unaware that schools are shut following late-night state government order. (Image: AP)
3/13

Children wearing face masks amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus, wait for their school bus at a village in Kannauj, India, unaware that schools are shut following late-night state government order. (Image: AP)

Workers make protective masks inside a workshop in Mumbai, India. (Image: Reuters)
4/13

Workers make protective masks inside a workshop in Mumbai, India. (Image: Reuters)

An image formed by 25,000 soap bars is seen at a school in Chennai, India, during an awareness campaign about coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Reuters)
5/13

An image formed by 25,000 soap bars is seen at a school in Chennai, India, during an awareness campaign about coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Reuters)

Security guards check bags and offers hand sanitizer to the visitors as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in an almost empty shopping mall in Kolkata. (Image: AP)
6/13

Security guards check bags and offers hand sanitizer to the visitors as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in an almost empty shopping mall in Kolkata. (Image: AP)

A worker cleans an empty movie theatre after Delhi state government ordered the closure of theatres across the state amid coronavirus fears. (Image: Reuters)
7/13

A worker cleans an empty movie theatre after Delhi state government ordered the closure of theatres across the state amid coronavirus fears. (Image: Reuters)

A volunteer distributes hand sanitizer to visitors at government medical college hospital in Jammu, India. (Image: AP)
8/13

A volunteer distributes hand sanitizer to visitors at government medical college hospital in Jammu, India. (Image: AP)

A security official checks the temperature of a visitor at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. (Image: AP)
9/13

A security official checks the temperature of a visitor at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India. (Image: AP)

A worker disinfects the railings as a precaution against COVID-19 at a metro station in New Delhi, India. (Image: AP)
10/13

A worker disinfects the railings as a precaution against COVID-19 at a metro station in New Delhi, India. (Image: AP)

Doctor checks the temperature of passengers at a railway station in Jammu as a precautionary measure against the new virus. (Image: AP)
11/13

Doctor checks the temperature of passengers at a railway station in Jammu as a precautionary measure against the new virus. (Image: AP)

A member of a non-governmental organization puts a face mask on a man as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, at a traffic junction in Ahmedabad, India. (Image: Reuters)
12/13

A member of a non-governmental organization puts a face mask on a man as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, at a traffic junction in Ahmedabad, India. (Image: Reuters)

An empty shopping mall is seen in Ahmedabad after the state government banned public gatherings to avoid the spreading of the coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)
13/13

An empty shopping mall is seen in Ahmedabad after the state government banned public gatherings to avoid the spreading of the coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 07:57 am

tags #coronavirus outbreak #Coronavirus pandemic #India #Slideshow #World News

