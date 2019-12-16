In Pics | Citizenship Act invokes aggressive protests from students, citizens across India

Protests against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill took a violent turn in Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia University, where the Delhi Police allegedly entered the campus and tear-gassed the library. Students were protesting against the Act, which allows Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have been facing religious persecution to seek Indian citizenship if they came to India before December 31, 2014 and have stayed here for at least six years. (Image: Reuters)