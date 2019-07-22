In Pics | Chandrayaan 2 launch: When India was over the moon after successful lift-off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the scientists at ISRO for the launch of Chandrayaan 2. In a tweet, he said, "Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history! " Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Chandrayaan 2, India's second moon mission, lift off successfully at 14:43 hours from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Image: ANI) 2/7 Chandrayaan 2 will travel to the Moon over the next 48 days. The mission is expected to culminate in September with the lander ‘Vikram’ making a soft landing and rover ‘Pragyan’ conducting scientific experiments on the lunar surface. (Image: DD Screengrab) 3/7 Scientists cheer after the successful lift-off of Chandrayaan 2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre. At this point, the cryogenic stage of the rocket had ignited, which was met with a huge round of applause at the ISRO command centre. (Image: DD Screengrab) 4/7 Chandrayaan 2 placed into Earth's orbit shortly after its launch from Sriharikota (Image- TwitterISRO) 5/7 ISRO Chairman K Sivan gives a press briefing after the successful launch of Chandrayaan 2. He said, " It is a three-satellite mission stacked in a single launch mission. It is my duty to salute all the people who made this possible. Our task is not over." (Image: Screengrab DD) 6/7 Chandrayaan 2 onboard the GSLV Mark-III rocket at the launch site at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. ISRO’s second Moon mission. (Image: Twitter/ISRO) 7/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the scientists at ISRO for the launch of Chandrayaan 2. In a tweet, he said, "Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history! "(Image: Twitter/@NarendraModi) First Published on Jul 22, 2019 03:48 pm