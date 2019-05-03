In pics | CBSE Class 12 results: How to apply for verification, re-evaluation of marks

Candidates can now apply for the verification of marks and a photocopy of the evaluated answer books. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for the Class 12 examination on May 2. Out of the 12.05 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, 83.4 percent passed. Candidates can now apply for the verification of marks and a photocopy of the evaluated answer books. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. (Image: PTI) 2/7 For any of the above steps, candidates need to go to the official website of CBSE: cbse.nic.in and click on “Circular for verification of marks/photocopy of evaluated a/book and re-evaluation for class XII examination 2019.” (Image: PTI) 3/7 Candidates, who want to apply for verification of marks, shall apply online between May 4 and May 8 up to 5 pm. The processing charges, which is Rs 500 per subject, can only be deposited online using Credit card, Debit Card or Net banking. The result of verification of marks will be uploaded on CBSE’s website in candidate’s login account. 4/7 Candidates, who have applied for the verification of marks, will be eligible to apply for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book(s). They have to apply between May 20 and May 21 up to 5 pm. The processing charge is Rs 700 per subject. (Image: Reuters) 5/7 Candidates, who have applied for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book, will be eligible to apply for re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to any question(s). They have to apply online between May 24 and May 25 up to 5 pm. Requests for re-evaluation or challenges will be accepted only for the theory portion by paying Rs 100 per question as processing charges." 6/7 For all the three steps, candidates have to make a separate application and pay the processing charges separately. Only one application for each step per candidate will be accepted in the online process. Candidate must decide in advance whether he/she has to apply for one subject or multiple subjects. (In this PTI image Hansika Shukla, CBSE 2019 class 12th topper, poses for a photograph) 7/7 In cases where there is a change in marks (increase or decrease), such candidates shall have to surrender the mark-sheet which is in their possession. Thereafter, they shall be issued a new mark-sheet. Processing charges for all the three steps are non-refundable. First Published on May 3, 2019 01:24 pm