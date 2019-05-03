App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 01:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | CBSE Class 12 results: How to apply for verification, re-evaluation of marks

Candidates can now apply for the verification of marks and a photocopy of the evaluated answer books. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for the Class 12 examination on May 2. Out of the 12.05 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, 83.4 percent passed. Candidates can now apply for the verification of marks and a photocopy of the evaluated answer books. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. (Image: PTI)
1/7

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for the Class 12 examination on May 2. Out of the 12.05 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, 83.4 percent passed. Candidates can now apply for the verification of marks and a photocopy of the evaluated answer books. Those who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. (Image: PTI)
For any of the above steps, candidates need to go to the official website of CBSE: cbse.nic.in and click on “Circular for verification of marks/photocopy of evaluated a/book and re-evaluation for class XII examination 2019.” (Image: PTI)
2/7

For any of the above steps, candidates need to go to the official website of CBSE: cbse.nic.in and click on “Circular for verification of marks/photocopy of evaluated a/book and re-evaluation for class XII examination 2019.” (Image: PTI)
Candidates, who want to apply for the verification of marks, shall apply online between May 4 and May 8 up to 5 pm. The processing charges, which is Rs 500 per subject, can only be deposited online using Credit Card, Debit Card or Net banking. The result of verification of marks will be uploaded on CBSE’s website in candidate’s login account.
3/7

Candidates, who want to apply for verification of marks, shall apply online between May 4 and May 8 up to 5 pm. The processing charges, which is Rs 500 per subject, can only be deposited online using Credit card, Debit Card or Net banking. The result of verification of marks will be uploaded on CBSE’s website in candidate’s login account.
Candidates, who have applied for the verification of marks, will be eligible to apply for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book(s). They have to apply between May 20 and May 21 up to 5 pm. The processing charge is Rs 700 per subject. (Image: Reuters)
4/7

Candidates, who have applied for the verification of marks, will be eligible to apply for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book(s). They have to apply between May 20 and May 21 up to 5 pm. The processing charge is Rs 700 per subject. (Image: Reuters)
Candidates, who have applied for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book, will be eligible to apply for re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to any question(s). They have to apply online between May 24 and May 25 up to 5 pm. Requests for re-evaluation or challenges will be accepted only for the theory portion by paying Rs 100 per question as processing charges.
5/7

Candidates, who have applied for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book, will be eligible to apply for re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to any question(s). They have to apply online between May 24 and May 25 up to 5 pm. Requests for re-evaluation or challenges will be accepted only for the theory portion by paying Rs 100 per question as processing charges."
For all the three steps, candidates have to make a separate application and pay the processing charges separately. Only one application for each step per candidate will be accepted in the online process. Candidate must decide in advance whether he/she has to apply for one subject or multiple subjects. (In this PTI image Hansika Shukla, CBSE 2019 class 12th topper, poses for a photograph)
6/7

For all the three steps, candidates have to make a separate application and pay the processing charges separately. Only one application for each step per candidate will be accepted in the online process. Candidate must decide in advance whether he/she has to apply for one subject or multiple subjects. (In this PTI image Hansika Shukla, CBSE 2019 class 12th topper, poses for a photograph)
In cases where there is a change in marks (increase or decrease), such candidates will have to surrender the mark-sheet which is in their possession. Thereafter, they will be issued a new mark-sheet. Processing charges for all the three steps are non-refundable.
7/7

In cases where there is a change in marks (increase or decrease), such candidates shall have to surrender the mark-sheet which is in their possession. Thereafter, they shall be issued a new mark-sheet. Processing charges for all the three steps are non-refundable.
First Published on May 3, 2019 01:24 pm

tags #CBSE #Current Affairs #education #India #Slideshow

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Was Akshay Kumar ‘honoured’ with a Canadian citizenship or did he ...

Cyclone Fani: PM Narendra Modi, Virender Sehwag, Abhishek Bachchan exp ...

David Beckham's 44th: Here's what his mom Sandra Georgina West gifted ...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ sparkling feather bag ain’t light when it c ...

Blake Lively pregnant with third child as she unveils bump beside Ryan ...

Robert Downey Jr became the Iron Man eleven years ago and the rest is ...

Sussanne Khan calls her relationship with Hrithik Roshan 'sacred'

PM Narendra Modi biopic finally gets a release date, will see light po ...

Peter Mayhew dead: Actor who played Chewbacca in Star Wars dies at 74

IPL 2019 | Qualification Scenarios: Three Teams Through, Four Vie For ...

25 US Lawmakers Urge Trump Administration Not to Terminate GSP Benefit ...

Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi

Indian Man Sentenced to Jail For Bribing Pest Control Officials in Sin ...

Is Priyanka Chopra's Brother's Wedding Cancelled? Bride-to-be Deletes ...

Beijing Did Not Succumb to Global Pressure, It's All Media Hype: Chine ...

The Destruction Caused by Cyclone Fani - In Pictures

Fuel, Interest Cost Dent April Auto Sales; Honda Only Carmaker to Regi ...

As Odisha Battles Fani, History Reveals the State Has Often Been Batte ...

Rain lashes Bengal as Cyclone Fani stings Odisha

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Uttar Pradesh babus make beeline for politic ...

Everything that you need to know about Warren Buffett and Berkshire Ha ...

Modi biopic gets a release date- May 24, the day after Lok Sabha elect ...

Cyclone Fani: Here's how it was named and what it means

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty below 11,750; IT s ...

Jet Airways has become a trading item with 'no asset value'

IT shares fall after Cognizant reports poor earnings, revises revenue ...

McLeod Russel falls 10% on tea company's decision to sell 3 estates in ...

Avengers: Endgame — Why Hulk's new and improved avatar in Marvel's I ...

Lok Sabha election: Congress' inability to adapt to the times means AA ...

Masood Azhar’s blacklisting by UN is huge diplomatic coup for Narend ...

Venezuela unrest: Daily life resumes after two days of violent clashes ...

Demand slump continues in April: What falling car, two-wheeler sales f ...

Europa League: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late strike gives Arsenal t ...

Jal Sahelis: How women across Bundelkhand are reviving water harvestin ...

Cauvery, a river under stress: How the dispute over its waters was pol ...

Latest OnePlus 7 Pro leak hints at curved display and ‘Nebula Blue ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.