Last Updated : Nov 09, 2019 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Ayodhya Verdict: Security beefed up across India, Section 144 imposed in Uttar Pradesh

Ahead of Supreme Court of India's verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, security forces have been deployed across the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Police personnel deployed at the entrance of Ayodhya city, Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Supreme Court of India (SC) delivering its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on November 9. (Image: ANI)
1/5

Police personnel deployed at the entrance of Ayodhya city, Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Supreme Court of India (SC) delivering its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on November 9. (Image: ANI)

Police personnel deployed near the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya. Section 144 has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI)
2/5

Police personnel deployed near the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya. Section 144 has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh. (Image: PTI)

Security tightened outside Hanuman Garhi Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: ANI)
3/5

Security tightened outside Hanuman Garhi Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (Image: ANI)

Security arrangements in the area around Ram Janmabhoomi police station. (Image: ANI)
4/5

Security arrangements in the area around Ram Janmabhoomi police station. (Image: ANI)

Police personnel deployed outside the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi in New Delhi. Gogoi is heading the Constitution bench which will pronounce the verdict in the Ayodhya title suit on November 9. (Image: ANI)
5/5

Police personnel deployed outside the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi in New Delhi. Gogoi is heading the Constitution bench which will pronounce the verdict in the Ayodhya title suit on November 9. (Image: ANI)

First Published on Nov 9, 2019 08:33 am

tags #Ayodhya case #Ayodhya verdict #Current Affairs #India #Legal #Slideshow #Uttar Pradesh

