In Pics | As Kumbh Mela concludes on Maha Shivratri, here are glimpses of the mega festival

The Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri is said to heighten one's spiritual experience, and a 'shahi snan' at the Kumbh on the day is said to cleanse one's mind and soul Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 A Naga Sadhu waits for devotees inside his camp during Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Devotees offer prayer and take a holy dip on 'Maha Shivratri' in Prayagraj. (Image: PTI) 3/10 Members of the 'Kinnar Akhara' congregation for transgender people pray inside their camp at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 An aerial view of the camps set up for the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 A sadhu takes a holy dip at Sangam during Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 A Naga Sadhu at Sangam during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: AP) 7/10 Sadhus offer prayers while sitting inside circles of burning 'upale' (or dried cow dung cakes) after taking a dip during the 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 A Naga sadhu after taking a dip during the Shahi Snan (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 A devotee prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi (C), chief of the Kinnar Akhada congregation for transgender people, and other members take a dip during the 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 4, 2019 07:18 pm