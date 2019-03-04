App
Last Updated : Mar 04, 2019 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | As Kumbh Mela concludes on Maha Shivratri, here are glimpses of the mega festival

The Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri is said to heighten one's spiritual experience, and a 'shahi snan' at the Kumbh on the day is said to cleanse one's mind and soul

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
A Naga Sadhu waits for devotees inside his camp during Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

A Naga Sadhu waits for devotees inside his camp during Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
Devotees offer prayer and take holy dip on the occasion of 'Maha Shivaratri' festival during the ongoing Kumbh Mela, in Prayagraj. (Image: PTI)
2/10

Devotees offer prayer and take a holy dip on 'Maha Shivratri' in Prayagraj. (Image: PTI)
Members of the 'Kinnar Akhara' congregation for transgender people pray inside their camp at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
3/10

Members of the 'Kinnar Akhara' congregation for transgender people pray inside their camp at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
An aerial view of the camps set up for the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
4/10

An aerial view of the camps set up for the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
A Sadhu takes a holy dip at Sangam during Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
5/10

A sadhu takes a holy dip at Sangam during Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
A Naga Sadhu stands behind a piece of cloth hung to dry at Sangam, during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: AP)
6/10

A Naga Sadhu at Sangam during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: AP)
Sadhus offer prayers while sitting inside circles of burning 'upale' (or dried cow dung cakes) after taking a dip during the 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

Sadhus offer prayers while sitting inside circles of burning 'upale' (or dried cow dung cakes) after taking a dip during the 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
A Naga sadhu stands after taking a dip during the Shahi Snan (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
8/10

A Naga sadhu after taking a dip during the Shahi Snan (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)

A devotee prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
9/10

A devotee prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)

Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi (C), chief of the _Kinnar Akhada_ congregation for transgender people and other members take a dip during the 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi (C), chief of the Kinnar Akhada congregation for transgender people, and other members take a dip during the 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Mar 4, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #India #Kumbh Mela 2019 #Slideshow

