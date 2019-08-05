In Pics | Article 370 revoked, J&K bifurcated into 2 Union Territories: 10 things to know

Home Minister announced abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 5 announced abrogation of Article 370. Here’s all you need to know: 2/11 Home Minister Amit Shah announced revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution. The article grants special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir. 3/11 The official notification on the matter was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind. 4/11 The Centre also announced bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories (UTs) -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. 5/11 Jammu and Kashmir will be a UT with its own Legislature. 6/11 Ladakh region will be a separate UT without its own Legislature. 7/11 The two states will have separate Lieutenant Governors. (In this picture: Incumbent J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik) 8/11 Shah introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in the Rajya Sabha for the same. 9/11 Acrimonious scenes were seen in the Rajya Sabha soon after the Home Minister's announcements. 10/11 Reacting to the announcement former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: “Today marks the darkest day in Indian democracy.” Mufti said that it was a “unilateral decision” of the Government of India and that it “is illegal and unconstitutional which will make India an occupational force in J&K.” 11/11 In the early hours of August 5, Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in parts of J&K including the Srinagar district as a precautionary measure. Key political leaders including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, among others, had been placed under house arrest late on August 4. First Published on Aug 5, 2019 02:33 pm