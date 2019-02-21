App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 04:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

In pics: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat praises Tejas fighter jet at 2019 Aero India show

Army chief General Bipin Rawat took to the skies in the home-grown Light Combat Aircraft Tejas at the Aero India show in Bengaluru on February 21.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Army chief General Bipin Rawat took to the skies in the home-grown Light Combat Aircraft Tejas at the Aero India show in Bengaluru on February 21. He described the fighter jet as a "wonderful aircraft" that would add to the air power. (Image: PTI)
1/5

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat took to the skies in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas at the Aero India show in Bengaluru on February 21. He described the fighter jet as a "wonderful aircraft" that will add power to the country's defence prowess. (Image: PTI)
General Rawat sat behind the pilot in a two-seater trainer variant of the Tejas and took a sortie, a day after the HAL-made fighter jet received the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) at the air show, signalling that it was combat ready. (Image: PTI)
2/5

General Rawat joined the pilot in a two-seater trainer variant of the Tejas, a day after the HAL-made fighter jet received the Final Operational Clearance (FOC) at the air show, signalling it was combat ready. (Image: PTI)
After a 30-minute jet ride, General Rawat called the sorties as “an experience of a lifetime.” (Image: PTI)
3/5

After a 30-minute flight, General Rawat called the sortie "an experience of a lifetime". (Image: PTI)
Talking about the jet, he said the avionics in Tejas was good and
4/5

Talking about the jet, he said the avionics in Tejas was good and "it is a wonderful aircraft". He noted that the LCA's targeting system was good. "If it gets added to the inventory, it will add to air power," he was quoted as saying. (Image: PTI)
Initial Operational Clearance for the aircraft was given in 2013 and IOC standard Aircraft were inducted into IAF No.45 Squadron in July 2016. The IAF squadron has since flown over 1,500 sorties successfully on the aircraft. (Image: PTI)
5/5

Initial Operational Clearance for the aircraft was given in 2013 and IOC standard Aircraft were inducted into IAF's No 45 Squadron in July 2016. The IAF squadron has since conducted over 1,500 sorties successfully. (Image: PTI)
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 04:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #defence #India

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.