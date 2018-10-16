In pics: A look at the newly inaugurated Skywalk at ITO - one of Delhi's busiest stretch

The skywalk at ITO will ease a lot of problems of office-goers and public transport users in the area Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the ITO skywalk and foot overbridge in Delhi on Monday. 2/9 The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had, as part of the decongestion plan of Delhi roads, sanctioned an amount of Rs 54.84 crore under the urban development fund to decongest the ‘W’ Point. 3/9 The skywalk is funded by the Centre and is designed and constructed by Delhi government’s Public Works Department. 4/9 It connects Sikandra Road, Mathura Road, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Pragati Maidan, ITO Metro stations and Supreme Court. 5/9 The ITO Crossing and ‘W’ Point junction are the two busiest crossings in Delhi. Approximately 30,000 pedestrians cross various roads around ITO Crossing and ‘W’ Point. There are over 25 major offices and other institutions located in this area. 6/9 The skywalk is 400m long and 5m wide. The length of the loop and ramp is 130m and its width is 3m. The length of Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Hans Bhawan is 54m and width is 5m. The FOB at Hans Bhawan has also been constructed for pedestrians. 7/9 The skywalk and FOB have been constructed in steel. The granite flooring and stainless steel railing have also been provided. The structure has tensile fabric roofing. 8/9 The skywalk will have 6 passenger lifts with a capacity to carry 20 persons and another lift with a capacity of 16 persons. Solar PV modules, Wi-Fi, CCTV have also been provided in the skywalk and FOB. LED fittings have also been provided. The entire structure is under CCTV surveillance. 9/9 In 2016, the ministry of housing and urban affairs had sanctioned funding for six projects worth Rs. 1826 crore under the Urban Development Fund worth Rs 1382 crore which was aimed at reducing traffic congestion and improving traffic flow in Delhi First Published on Oct 16, 2018 12:23 pm