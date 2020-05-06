App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | A look at the finer details of India's largest repatriation mission

India is set to undertake its largest repatriation mission. The largest one, until now, was the 1990 evacuation of Indians from Kuwait.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
India plans to bring back 15,000 Indians stranded in more than 10 countries, over seven days in 64 flights. The evacuation plan will begin from May 7. As India prepares to undertake its largest repatriation mission, we take a look at the plan, how it will work, and some crucial repatriation exercises of the past. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/11

India plans to bring back 15,000 Indians stranded in more than 10 countries over seven days. The evacuation plan will begin from May 7. As India prepares to undertake its largest repatriation mission, we take a look at the plan, how it will work, and some crucial repatriation exercises of the past. (Image: News18 Creative)

2020 COVID-19 pandemic | Approx. 1.92 lakh people to be evacuated from various countries. (Image: News18 Creative)
2/11

2020 COVID-19 pandemic | Approx. 1.92 lakh people to be evacuated from various countries. (Image: News18 Creative)

How India’s mega evacuation plan will work? (Image: News18 Creative)
3/11

How India’s mega evacuation plan will work? (Image: News18 Creative)

Flight plan phase 1 | 7 days, 64 flights and 12 countries. (Image: News18 Creative)
4/11

Flight plan phase 1 | 7 days, 64 flights and 12 countries. (Image: News18 Creative)

On an average, 2000 Indians to be flown back in a day. (Image: News18 Creative)
5/11

On an average, 2000 Indians to be flown back in a day. (Image: News18 Creative)

This is the plan to evacuate Indians from different countries. Here are some of the crucial repatriation exercises from the past. (Image: News18 Creative)
6/11

This is the plan to evacuate Indians from different countries. Here are some of the crucial repatriation exercises from the past. (Image: News18 Creative)

2016 South Sudanese Civil War | Approx. 600 people evacuated from South Sudan. (Image: News18 Creative)
7/11

2016 South Sudanese Civil War | Approx. 600 people evacuated from South Sudan. (Image: News18 Creative)

2015 Saudi-led intervention in Yemen | Approx. 4,600 people evacuated from Yemen. (Image: News18 Creative)
8/11

2015 Saudi-led intervention in Yemen | Approx. 4,600 people evacuated from Yemen. (Image: News18 Creative)

2011 Libyan Civil War | Approx. 15,000 evacuated from Libya. (Image: News18 Creative)
9/11

2011 Libyan Civil War | Approx. 15,000 evacuated from Libya. (Image: News18 Creative)

2006 Lebanon War | Approx. 1,764 people evacuated from Lebanon. (Image: News18 Creative)
10/11

2006 Lebanon War | Approx. 1,764 people evacuated from Lebanon. (Image: News18 Creative)

1990 First Gulf War | Approx. 1.7 lakh people evacuated from Kuwait. (Image: News18 Creative)
11/11

1990 First Gulf War | Approx. 1.7 lakh people evacuated from Kuwait. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on May 6, 2020 06:06 pm

tags #coronavirus #Slideshow #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Admissions to Ayushman Bharat critical care see sharp drop due to COVID-19 pandemic: Report

Admissions to Ayushman Bharat critical care see sharp drop due to COVID-19 pandemic: Report

China's Xi Jinping says coronavirus prevention and control still faces great uncertainty

China's Xi Jinping says coronavirus prevention and control still faces great uncertainty

Coronavirus | People are panic-buying meat, toilet paper… and pelotons?

Coronavirus | People are panic-buying meat, toilet paper… and pelotons?

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.