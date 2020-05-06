In Pics | A look at the finer details of India's largest repatriation mission

India is set to undertake its largest repatriation mission. The largest one, until now, was the 1990 evacuation of Indians from Kuwait. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 India plans to bring back 15,000 Indians stranded in more than 10 countries over seven days. The evacuation plan will begin from May 7. As India prepares to undertake its largest repatriation mission, we take a look at the plan, how it will work, and some crucial repatriation exercises of the past. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/11 2020 COVID-19 pandemic | Approx. 1.92 lakh people to be evacuated from various countries. (Image: News18 Creative) 3/11 How India’s mega evacuation plan will work? (Image: News18 Creative) 4/11 Flight plan phase 1 | 7 days, 64 flights and 12 countries. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/11 On an average, 2000 Indians to be flown back in a day. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/11 This is the plan to evacuate Indians from different countries. Here are some of the crucial repatriation exercises from the past. (Image: News18 Creative) 7/11 2016 South Sudanese Civil War | Approx. 600 people evacuated from South Sudan. (Image: News18 Creative) 8/11 2015 Saudi-led intervention in Yemen | Approx. 4,600 people evacuated from Yemen. (Image: News18 Creative) 9/11 2011 Libyan Civil War | Approx. 15,000 evacuated from Libya. (Image: News18 Creative) 10/11 2006 Lebanon War | Approx. 1,764 people evacuated from Lebanon. (Image: News18 Creative) 11/11 1990 First Gulf War | Approx. 1.7 lakh people evacuated from Kuwait. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on May 6, 2020 06:06 pm