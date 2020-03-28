App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 28, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | A look at how India is fighting COVID-19 together during lockdown

Take a look at these pictures to know about the life in India during lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Countries across the world are feeling the intense human and economic pain wrought by the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 550,000 people and killed 24,000 so far. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

Countries across the world are feeling the intense human and economic pain wrought by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has infected more than 550,000 people and killed 24,000 so far. (Image: Reuters)

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in India to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP)
2/10

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in India to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP)

India's finance ministry announced a 1.7 lakh crore economic relief package on March 26 that will include delivering grains and lentil rations for three months to 800 million people in the country. (Image: PTI)
3/10

India's finance ministry announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore economic relief package on March 26 that will include delivering grains and lentil rations for three months to 800 million people in the country. (Image: PTI)

India's vulnerable sections of society who were suddenly thrown out of work by the nationwide lockdown order will be given aid. (Image: Reuters)
4/10

India's vulnerable sections of society who were suddenly thrown out of work by the nationwide lockdown order will be given aid. (Image: Reuters)

A migrant worker holding her baby cries after she missed out on receiving free food outside Howrah railway station, Kolkata, March 25. REUTERS
5/10

Among those affected the most are migrant workers, for whom the lockdown means loss in wages and no food. (Reuters)

These migrant workers who cannot afford to survive in cities without jobs are returning back to their villages. (Image: Reuters)
6/10

These migrant workers who cannot afford to survive in cities without jobs are returning back to their villages. (Image: Reuters)

Across India, the workers and labourers have been left with little choice other than to walk back to their home villages after public transport vanished during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

Across India, the workers and labourers have been left with little choice other than to walk back to their home villages after public transport was shut during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Reuters)

On their way back home local residents and government help groups are offering food to homeless and impoverished Indians, after India ordered a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease. (Image: Reuters and AP)
8/10

On their way back home local residents and government help groups are offering food to homeless and impoverished Indians. (Image: Reuters and AP)

As the country is fighting together against the outbreak deserted streets can be seen and municipal workers are working round-the-clock to clean and fumigate areas with disinfectants as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. (Image: AP)
9/10

As the country is fighting together against the outbreak deserted streets can be seen and municipal workers are working round-the-clock to clean and fumigate areas with disinfectants as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. (Image: AP)

Citizens are following the experts’ advice to maintain social distancing while they are out to buy necessary things. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

Citizens are following the experts’ advice to maintain social distancing while they are out to buy necessary things. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Mar 28, 2020 09:56 am

tags #coronavirus lockdown #coronavirus outbreak #coronavirus relief #India #migrant workers #Slideshow #World News

most popular

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

RBI Shaktikanta Das presser on March 27: 3 likely announcements

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

India's coronavirus cases tick up despite immense lockdown

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

US has world's most confirmed coronavirus cases: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.