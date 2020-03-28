In pics | A look at how India is fighting COVID-19 together during lockdown

Take a look at these pictures to know about the life in India during lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Countries across the world are feeling the intense human and economic pain wrought by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which has infected more than 550,000 people and killed 24,000 so far. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown in India to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: AP) 3/10 India's finance ministry announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore economic relief package on March 26 that will include delivering grains and lentil rations for three months to 800 million people in the country. (Image: PTI) 4/10 India's vulnerable sections of society who were suddenly thrown out of work by the nationwide lockdown order will be given aid. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 Among those affected the most are migrant workers, for whom the lockdown means loss in wages and no food. (Reuters) 6/10 These migrant workers who cannot afford to survive in cities without jobs are returning back to their villages. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Across India, the workers and labourers have been left with little choice other than to walk back to their home villages after public transport was shut during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 On their way back home local residents and government help groups are offering food to homeless and impoverished Indians. (Image: Reuters and AP) 9/10 As the country is fighting together against the outbreak deserted streets can be seen and municipal workers are working round-the-clock to clean and fumigate areas with disinfectants as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. (Image: AP) 10/10 Citizens are following the experts’ advice to maintain social distancing while they are out to buy necessary things. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 28, 2020 09:56 am