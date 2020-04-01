In pics | 5 cooking tips to inspire your inner chef when stuck at home due to COVID-19 lockdown

Here are 5 cooking tips for you if you are at home. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 With the lockdown in full force in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are looking for productive and comforting ways to pass their time indoors. Cooking is one of the activities that many people want to try their hand at. Here are 5 cooking tips that will help bring out your inner chef. (Image: News18 Creative) 2/6 Tip 1 | Play around with staple ingredients such as pulses and flour (Image: News18 Creative) 3/6 Tip 2 | Make big batches of basics as they are likely to get consumed faster and if left over, can be repurposed to make various other dishes. (Image: News18 Creative) 4/6 Tip 3 | Junk the junk food and use fresh veggies whenever possible. Add plenty of protein like beans and lentils. (Image: News18 Creative) 5/6 Tip 4 | Try out elaborate recipes that you always dreamed of but could not due to time constraints. (Image: News18 Creative) 6/6 Tip 5 | Get the kids involved. This will help keep them occupied while learning a new skill. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Apr 1, 2020 04:50 pm