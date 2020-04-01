App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | 5 cooking tips to inspire your inner chef when stuck at home due to COVID-19 lockdown

Here are 5 cooking tips for you if you are at home.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
With the lockdown in full force in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are looking for productive and comforting ways to pass the time indoors. Cooking is one of the most tried activities to nurture yourself. Here are 5 cooking tips for you if you are at home. (Image: News18 Creative)
1/6

With the lockdown in full force in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, people are looking for productive and comforting ways to pass their time indoors. Cooking is one of the activities that many people want to try their hand at. Here are 5 cooking tips that will help bring out your inner chef. (Image: News18 Creative)

Tip 1| Play around with staple ingredients (Image: News18 Creative)
2/6

Tip 1 | Play around with staple ingredients such as pulses and flour (Image: News18 Creative)

Tip 2| Make big batches of basics (Image: News18 Creative)
3/6

Tip 2 | Make big batches of basics as they are likely to get consumed faster and if left over, can be repurposed to make various other dishes. (Image: News18 Creative)

Tip 3| Use fresh veggies whenever possible (Image: News18 Creative)
4/6

Tip 3 | Junk the junk food and use fresh veggies whenever possible. Add plenty of protein like beans and lentils. (Image: News18 Creative)

Tip 4| Try out recipes you normally don’t have time for (Image: News18 Creative)
5/6

Tip 4 | Try out elaborate recipes that you always dreamed of but could not due to time constraints. (Image: News18 Creative)

Tip 5| Get the kids involved (Image: News18 Creative)
6/6

Tip 5 | Get the kids involved. This will help keep them occupied while learning a new skill. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 04:50 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #coronavirus outbreak #Slideshow #work from home #World News

