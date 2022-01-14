Restaurant body writes to Modi seeking relief from COVID-19

The NRAI has requested PM Narendra Modi to pass suitable directions to states to consider hospitalisation data to determine the imposition of further restrictions, permit longer operating hours for the industry. (Representative image)

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has written to prime minister Narendra Modi for immediate relief to offset losses in the pandemic.

The body stated that the industry feels singled out and at the receiving end of stringent restrictions as compared to other sectors, reported the Times of India.

“The food service industry, already battling tough times for the past couple of years, is now facing a challenge of survival. More than 25% of the industry has shut down permanently, leading to a loss of jobs for 25 lakh workers,” NRAI president Kabir Suri wrote.

NRAI requested Modi to direct states to consider hospitalisation data to determine the imposition of further restrictions and permit longer operating hours for the industry. This will reduce overcrowding as well as prevent further job losses for millions of workers, it said.

The restaurant body further sought directions to all states to put delivery of food from restaurants under essential services.

It also urged the prime minister to pass necessary directions to state governments on an immediate basis to avoid the announcement of ad hoc or arbitrary measures by local authorities, added the report.

