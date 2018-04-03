In Karnataka polls, BJP’s Yeddyurappa haunted by ghosts of his rebellious past

M Gautham Machaiah

With Assembly elections being announced in Karnataka, BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa finds himself in a piquant situation, torn between two strong groups that have launched a determined pitch for party tickets.

The genesis of the problem dates back to 2012. Yeddyurappa, credited with bringing the first BJP government to power in the South, severed his 40-year-old association with the party that year after he was ousted from the Chief Minister’s post following corruption charges, and went on to form his own outfit, Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP).

In the 2013 Assembly elections that followed, the KJP did not exactly put up a stellar performance — it won only six of the 203 seats it contested and cornered about ten per cent of the votes polled — but succeeded in inflicting severe damage on BJP. The KJP emerged second or third in about 70 constituencies. In nearly 30 constituencies, the combined vote share of KJP and BJP were higher than that of the winning candidate.

In the end, the BJP had managed to win only 40 seats as against its tally of 110 in the previous elections. Besides the KJP factor, the BJP’s lacklustre performance when it was in power from 2008 to 2013 amply contributed to its downfall. As his former party licked its wounds, Yeddyurappa declared, “I have made the BJP realise what it is without me.”

Soon, the winds of change were blowing through the BJP with senior leader LK Advani, who was largely instrumental in Yeddyurappa’s exit, being side-lined following the ascension of Narendra Modi. Yeddyurappa was again back in favour. He disbanded the KJP on the eve of the 2014 parliamentary polls, returned home to BJP, won the Lok Sabha elections, was inducted into Amit Shah’s team as a national vice-president and later anointed as the Karnataka unit president, before being declared the party’s chief ministerial candidate.

While Yeddyurappa’s rehabilitation is complete, the fate of many of his followers who stood by him during hard times and travelled with him to the KJP and back is uncertain. Now, the party is in a tight spot with at least two candidates — one each from BJP and the erstwhile KJP — staking claim for tickets in almost all constituencies. The problem is more acute in constituencies where KJP candidates emerged second or obtained higher votes than their BJP counterparts during the 2013 Assembly elections.

Though Yeddyurappa initially made attempts to consolidate his position and announced the names of some of his loyalists as candidates, he had to back off following complaints from his detractors to the high command. Now, the party has decided to take a bottom-up approach and has asked the district units to recommend names based on the win-ability of candidates.

Either way, at least half the aspirants will be left disappointed and the process of ticket distribution is certain to give Yeddyurappa and the party bosses some sleepless nights.

(The author is a political commentator and senior journalist)