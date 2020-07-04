In highest single-day spike, nearly 23k test positive for COVID; death toll rises to 18,655

"Thus, around 60.80 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said. The total number of confirmed cases also include foreigners.
With 22,771 people testing positive for coronavirus in the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 6,48,315 on Saturday, while the death toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,94,226 and one patient has migrated. There are 2,35,433 active cases of coronavirus presently in the country, the updated data at 8 am showed.
"Thus, around 60.80 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said. The total number of confirmed cases also include foreigners.