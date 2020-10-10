In highest single day spike, Kerala breaches 11,000 mark in fresh COVID-19 cases

In the highest single day surge of COVID-19 cases, Kerala on Saturday reported 11,755 fresh infections and 23 new fatalities, taking the caseload to 2,77,855 and death toll to 978.

For the first time on Wednesday, the state had breached the 10,000 mark in a single day with 10,606 cases.

At least 66,228 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and results of 7,570 people have returned negative while 1,82,874 people have been cured till date.

"Currently, there are 95,918 people under treatment, while 2,80,387 are under observation in the state," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He said Malappuram accounted for the highest number of patients on Saturday with 1,632 positive cases, followed by Kozhikode with 1,324, and Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur with 1,310 and 1,208 cases respectively.

Among other districts, Ernakulam reported 1,191 cases while Kollam 1,107.

Alappuzha has 843 cases, Kannur 727, Palakkad 677, Kasaragod 539, Kottayam 523, Pathanamthitta 348, Wayanad 187 Kasaragod 539, Kottayam 523, Pathanamthitta 348, Wayanad 187 and Idukki 139.

Out of the new cases today, 40 reached the state from abroad, 169 from other states while 10,471 contracted the disease through contact, he said.

"The sources of 952 people are yet to be identified," Vijayan said, adding 116 health workers were also among the infected.