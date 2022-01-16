In Goa to unveil 13-point poll agenda, Kejriwal flaunts 'Certificate of Honesty' from PM Modi

File imageof AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (Source: PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday vowed to tackle unemployment, corruption and restart mining in Goa if elected to power as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced a 13-point agenda for the coastal state ahead of the assembly elections.

Claiming that his party was the most “honest” in the country since 1947, Kejriwal said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the AAP a “certificate of honesty".

“PM Modi has given AAP the certificate of India’s most honest party since Independence. Modi ji unleashed CBI, police raids on me and Manish Sisodia. 21 party MLAs were arrested, a commission was formed to examine 400 files. Yet nothing was found,” he said at a press conference, adding: “Corruption-free governance is in our DNA.”

Kejriwal, while discussing tie-ups in the state, said the AAP would think of forming a post-poll coalition with a non-BJP party if it fails to secure a majority in the upcoming Goa polls.

He also ruled out a pre-poll coalition with the Trinamool Congress, but added that the doors of his party were open to the son of former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar whose request for a BJP ticket to contest from Panaji is tipped to be denied by the ruling party.

Kejriwal also said that the AAP would form the government in Punjab. “Looks like people have resolved to form an AAP government in Punjab. AAP is being looked upon with hope in the country," Kejriwal said.

The AAP supremo also laid out a 13-point list for Goa voters, who will choose a new government in a single-phase poll on February 14.

The list includes assurances on unemployment and corruption, as well as trademark AAP promises about improved public healthcare and education, and supply of electricity.

“People of Goa are looking to this elections with hope. Earlier they didn’t have any choice - other than the BJP or Congress. They are frustrated and want a change and AAP offers that," he said.