In G20 year, India plans to showcase a much-improved Kashmir

Ranjit Bhushan
Feb 28, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

Media reports suggest that the Modi government is planning to pull back the Indian army from the Kashmir Valley to demonstrate normalcy, a changed state after abrogation of Article 370; experts play down two-front threat.

Is the Union government planning to withdraw the army from the Kashmir Valley, or is it merely floating a balloon?

Three-and-a-half years after the Modi government revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) amid the large deployment of additional troops, it is discussing a proposal to withdraw the Indian Army completely from the Valley hinterland. If approved, the army will have a presence only on the Line of Control (LoC), The Indian Express reported recently.

The paper quoted officials in the security establishment as saying that the proposal to withdraw the army from Kashmir’s hinterland has been under discussion for about two years and is at an “advanced stage” now with the involvement of the union ministry of defence, union ministry of home affairs, armed forces and the J&K police. It is proposed that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police fill in for the army personnel removed from the Valley to meet the challenges of both law and order and counter-terror operations.

“The matter is under serious discussion at the inter-ministerial level and it is understood to be feasible. In a way, the decision has been taken and it is a matter of when it will be done. Ultimately, however, it will be a political call,” a senior security establishment officer told The Indian Express.