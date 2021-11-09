In-depth | What can the Modi government do to reduce India’s high fuel prices?

The price of crude oil has travelled a tumultuous road this past year. As the Covid pandemic brought trade and logistics to a halt worldover last summer, demand for crude dropped, pushing the international price of the commodity down to decade-low levels.

Thanks to efforts by OPEC+ nations and receding restrictions on trade and movement all over the globe, crude oil prices have resumed their upward march — the price of a single barrel is currently at a 5-year high ($82.09/barrel).

At the same time, India, as one of the largest crude oil importing countries, has had to deal with the rough edges of the volatile oil market. Since April last year, petrol prices (in Mumbai) have shot up, crossing the Rs 100/Litre mark in June this year. The price touched its latest high of Rs 115.50/Litre earlier this month, following which the Narendra Modi-led Central government announced a major cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. On the eve of Diwali, a few hours after the Centre announced this decision, most BJP-ruled states slashed the VAT on petrol and diesel.

While this move has eased fuel prices to some extent, bringing them below Rs 100 for petrol in most parts of the country, the debate over the price of fuel has only continued to heat up, with a large section of the public questioning the overall pricing structure.