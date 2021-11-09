MARKET NEWS

In-depth | What can the Modi government do to reduce India’s high fuel prices?

Lower and middle income families across the nation suffer the brunt of over-taxation on fuel. Fuel prices need to fall to protect the economy from the harmful effects of inflation.

The price of crude oil has travelled a tumultuous road this past year. As the Covid pandemic brought trade and logistics to a  halt worldover last summer, demand for crude dropped, pushing the international price of the commodity down to decade-low levels.

Thanks to efforts by OPEC+ nations and receding restrictions on trade and movement all over the globe, crude oil prices have resumed their upward march — the price of a single barrel is currently at a 5-year high ($82.09/barrel).

At the same time, India, as one of the largest crude oil importing countries, has had to deal with the rough edges of the volatile oil market. Since April last year, petrol prices (in Mumbai) have shot up, crossing the Rs 100/Litre mark in June this year. The price touched its latest high of Rs 115.50/Litre earlier this month, following which the Narendra Modi-led Central government announced a major cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10, respectively. On the eve of Diwali, a few hours after the Centre announced this decision, most BJP-ruled states slashed the VAT on petrol and diesel.

While this move has eased fuel prices to some extent, bringing them below Rs 100 for petrol in most parts of the country, the debate over the price of fuel has only continued to heat up, with a large section of the public questioning the overall pricing structure.

An attendant holds a fuel nozzle. File image: Reuters An attendant holds a fuel nozzle. File image: Reuters

Price breakdown; Why a litre of petrol costs that much

In Mumbai, when you fill up your vehicle at a petrol pump you can expect to pay around Rs 110/litre. Of this amount, almost 2/3rd will go to the Centre and the State government in the form of taxes. The State tax and Central tax add up to roughly 60 percent of the total retail price, with the dealer’s commission at around 4 percent of the base price. The price of the petrol going inside your tank comes to only around 36 percent of the total retail price you pay.

When crude oil prices were crashing in the international markets last year, many Indians were asking online why petrol, a derivative of crude oil, had not dropped in price.

Customer holding two hundred rupee note showing inflammation in oil price at HP petrol pump. (Pc: Shutterstock) A customer holding a two-hundred rupee note at an HP petrol pump. (Pc: Shutterstock)

Here’s a simple explanation: A single litre of refined petrol costs around four times the price of the same amount of crude oil. This means that from the time crude oil comes into India as an import to the time it is purchased by vehicle owners at a petrol pump, its price has multiplied by a factor of four. This is not caused by accounting for the cost of transportation and refining crude oil into the total price — transportation and refining have remained a small fraction of the retail price for years now. The quadrupling price effect is caused by the hefty tax imposed by Central and State governments. This large bracket of tax on every litre of petrol acts as a buffer against the changing rates of petrol in the international markets.

To understand the problem of fuel rates more appropriately, we have to look at these per-litre rates with a global perspective. As of this moment, India stands at the #1 spot for the highest taxes on fuel worldwide. The United States, the largest oil importer in the world, taxes its fuel at a meagre 19 percent.

A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Businesses suffering the most

The sector that has been hit hardest by the recent jump in fuel prices is the transport industry, one of the biggest employers in the economy, which is under a lot of stress.

People queue as they wait for their turn to fill fuel at a petrol pump in Lucknow, India, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar. People queue as they wait for their turn to fill fuel at a petrol pump in Lucknow, India. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar.

Roads are to a country what arteries and veins are to the human body, they connect and move things from one place to another. A troubled transportation sector will naturally hamper the logistical work of almost all other industries that rely on the movement of people or goods (which is virtually all of them). What this means is that even if you are not a vehicle owner, you’re still likely to be negatively affected by rising fuel prices through inflated retail prices of other goods or services, even essentials.

In contrast to this mess, emerging electric automotive products shine all the more. As a significantly large section of the populace is convinced that oil prices only move upwards, the allure of electric scooters and cars has definitely gotten many people to jump ship.

A Bharat Petroleum oil pump station displays price as pedestrians walk past in New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi A Bharat Petroleum oil pump station displays price as pedestrians walk past in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

What do the experts think?

The ever-increasing fuel prices have hit small and medium-sized companies the hardest. These smaller firms have been bearing the brunt of the price hikes since the past year as the State and Central governments have refused to regulate prices even as the second wave of Covid-19 hit and businesses were hurt further.

Whenever it has faced questions from the media, the Central government has attempted to brush off its inability to regulate fuel prices by blaming past Congress party rule and the rising international rates of crude oil. However, energy experts and analysts have maintained that it is the heavy tax rates on fuel retail prices that are to blame for the most part.

This over-taxation is an extremely severe problem according to both India’s largest bank SBI and the Central bank RBI. They have warned that lower to middle-income families across the nation are being excessively burdened by these exploitative rates. Both organisations have called for an urgent cut in oil prices to protect the economy from the increasing effects of inflation directly caused by rising oil prices.

An economist and senior fellow at Takshashila Institution told IndiaSpend: “It is an indirect tax on a commodity consumed by both the rich and the poor, so the relative burden on the poor is more because the tax is not calculated based on the income of the buyer; it's a regressive tax. But if it is leading to an inflationary impact by feeding the cost of everything from food to steel, cement and fertilisers through increased cost of logistics for transportation, then it will get into generalised inflation. And inflation is, in a way, a kind of [additional] tax on everybody."

Petrol, diesel price today | Central and state taxes make up for 60 percent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 percent of diesel. (Image: Shutterstock) A Bharat Petroleum outlet. (Image: Shutterstock)

Back in 2020, when crude oil prices were tanking in response to falling supply, many people reasoned that domestic fuel rates should decline at least a little. This belief was not unreasonable since for every dollar change in the crude oil rate, there is a roughly 40-50p change in petrol prices. In reality, no such drop in price was recorded. Governments, both Central and State, in collaboration with OMCs, fattened up the total tax in a way that kept the price stable and prevented it from dropping, collecting record amounts in taxes.

The recent reduction in excise duty and VAT in BJP-ruled States has been welcomed as a sign of hope by the public. Yet the move seems to lack any real weight and appears half-hearted. The fuel situation in the country requires immediate reforms that have enough conviction to actually result in a significant change for the better.

