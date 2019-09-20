In-Depth | How factionalism in Congress has historically doomed the party

The Congress is disintegrating into factions and recently, the party’s infighting has come out courtesy disgruntled leaders voicing their concerns. This factionalism is hitting the beleaguered partyas it faces a leadership crisis after Rahul Gandhi resigned as president. The Grand Old Party’s prospects don’t seem bright for the upcoming Assembly elections, especially after their injurious loss in the Lok Sabha polls.

In the 100 days of the Modi 2.0 government, the Congress seems to be on a downward trajectory – the biggest blow being loss of government in Karnataka, after at least 17 MLAs rebelled against the party.

On September 10, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who contested Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai, quit the party. Urmila, who had joined the Congress just five months ago, cited “petty in-house politics” as the reason.

Mumbai Congress has consistently witnessed disagreement between the factions led by Sanjay Nirupam and Milind Deora. Various Congress members have switched sides and joined the BJP, most recent being Harshvardhan Patil.

Haryana – which is also bound to go to polls in October – has also seen rampant factionalism, the living example of which was former chief minister Bhoopinder Singh Hooda’s clarion call in his first rally this season held at Rohtak. Hooda’s clout demanded that the party high command remove Ashok Tanwar as chief of Haryana Congress, or face the consequences. It is, however, safe to say that Congress skirted Hooda’s threat of commissioning his own party by removing Tanwar and making him the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Assembly.

Madhya Pradesh is spiralling with disappointments, discord and disillusionment among top leaders including chief minister Kamal Nath, veteran Digvijaya Singh and the young Jyotiraditya Scindia. While Scindia, who lost his Guna seat during the Lok Sabha elections, is eyeing the position of the state chief, rift in the party is deepening with senior leaders not being able to resolve issues.

A similar trend is also apparent in Rajasthan, where young gun Sachin Pilot is often seeing targeting old guard Ashok Gehlot over issues of law and order in the state, including the investigation in the Pehlu Khan lynching case.

Experts believe that the crisis facing the Congress is the worst since Independence. It is worth noting that Congress has historically suffered from infighting and year after year, factionalism has only shattered the Grand Old Party’s prospects. Only then, the party did not face competition as stiff as they face now.

Nehru and the right-wing

The first conflict in the Congress came to the fore immediately after Independence and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, in the form of assertion of the right wing. Jawaharlal Nehru had to struggle against the likes of Purushottam Das Tandon, KM Munshi and Narhar Vishnu Gadgil to ensure that the party’s ideology, particularly the principle of secularism, prevails among its members. The leadership of the right wing has been attributed to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, although he did not always explicitly exercise it.

Ahead of the AICC session in September 1950, things had come to a head after Tandon declared that he will contest for Congress President. It was the first election for the post in Independent India. Other contenders were JB Kripalani and Shankerrao Deo. Tandon won, defeating Kripalani with a margin of 1,000 votes. This upset Nehru so much that he refused to be a part of Tandon’s Working Committee.

Nehru had another showdown when Tandon rejected his request to induct Rafi Ahmed Kidwai into the Congress Working Committee (CWC). As a result, Kidwai resigned from the Congress and eventually from the Cabinet, and later joined Kripalani’s Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party.

In 1951, fissures in the party deepened further when Nehru resigned from the CWC. With just a year to go for the general election, Tandon finally gave in and resigned, and Nehru was reinstated Congress President at the October session of the AICC in Delhi.

Indira and the Syndicate

In the late 60’s, Congress faced another power struggle. This time, it was over economic reforms. On the one hand, the then prime minister Indira Gandhi favoured nationalization of banks and heavy industries. On the other hand, Morarji Desai backed the mixed economy model, which was developed by a consensus between the socialist and capitalist streams in the party during Nehru’s times.

In the 1969 AICC session in Lalbagh, the ‘Note on Economic Policy and Programme’, which outlined the shift in the economic outlook, was circulated among the members of the party. This irked Desai, culminating in a conflict between Indira and the ‘Syndicate’.

Ahead of the Presidential election in India, a section of the Congress challenged Indira’s authority and named Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy as the party’s candidate. Taking the challenge head on, Indira backed VV Giri, and sought for the removal of then Congress President S Nijalingappa. Parallel CWC meetings were held at the Congress headquarters and the prime minister’s residence.

Days later, Nijalingappa expelled Indira Gandhi from the Congress. The party officially split, with the Indira faction electing Jagjivan Ram as the party president. On the other hand, the Syndicate-led Congress (O) brought a no-confidence motion against the Indira Gandhi-government, but it was defeated.

She called for elections in 1971 and came back with a two-thirds majority.

Indira’s faction splits after Emergency

The imposition of Emergency in 1975 led to the Congess’ defeat in the 1977 general election, with Indira Gandhi losing from her bastion – Rae Bareli.

The party split again, with Jagjivan Ram breaking away.

Over the next couple of years, as the Congress was in political shambles, the Janata Party grew to prominence, with Morarji Desai as prime minister.

However, once again the tide turned in Congress’ favour as Desai’s successor Charan Singh could not run a stable government. As a result, Indira got Congress (I) back to power in 1980.

Enter Rajiv Gandhi

The assassination of Indira Gandhi in 1984 led to a massive sympathy wave in the country. As a result, Indira’s son Rajiv Gandhi came to power with a landslide 400 seats. As prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi played with fire in 1986 when he persuaded the then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to open the lock of Babri Masjid and allow religious rites to take place in it.

The final nail in the coffin during his term was the Bofors corruption case. VP Singh, who had raised questions about corruption, first as finance minister and later as defence minister, walked out of the Congress with many disillusioned party leaders and launched the Jan Morcha.

In 1989, Rajiv Gandhi was defeated and the Congress’ seat share fell to 197 in the Lok Sabha.

1990’s: The decade of splits

The Congress had again plunged into turmoil after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi by Sri Lanka-based LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) in 1991. Yet, it had managed to emerge as the single largest party in the 1991 Lok Sabha elections, with PV Narasimha Rao taking over as prime minister.

However, due to rising mistrust between Rao and other party veterans such as ND Tiwari and Arjun Singh, it was getting tedious for him to run the government.

For instance, Arjun Singh won the CWC elections with the highest margin in 1992. Sharad Pawar had won too. But Rao ordered the entire CWC to resign on the pretext that there was no enough representation of women and Dalits. He then reconstituted the party and included Singh in the nominated category.

After the demolition of Babri Masjid, an irked Singh started spreading the view that Rao was not sufficiently secular.

To add to his woes, Sri Lankan President Chandrika Kumaratunga informed Sonia Gandhi that the present government of India has not even asked for the extradition of those involved in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination. As a result, Rao lost the support of Sonia.

In 1994, Rao’s critics got more fodder when the Congress lost in his home state – Andhra Pradesh. Rao removed Arjun Singh from the Cabinet and suspended him from the party. This led to another split, with ND Tiwari and Arjun Singh leading the break-away faction.

After running a minority government for five years, the Congress lost power in 1996.

Breakaway factions in a better place than the parent

Disenchantment in the Congress in the 90’s led to many factions breaking away and forming their own individual parties.

Cases in point include Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC), Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress Party.

In 1997, angered by not being given the post of state party chief, Mamata Banerjee publically decried her own party. Over a lakh Congress workers travelled to Calcutta’s Esplanade from distant towns and villages to listen to their leader, as she openly challenged the Grand Old Party.

In 1999, Sharad Pawar and PA Sangma had raised the banner of revolt against then Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on the grounds of her foreign origin. The party expelled the duo, which later founded the NCP.

In 2010, Jagan Mohan Reddy rebelled against the Congress and openly targeted the party leadership on a local TV channel. He later quit the party to form his own outfit Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party.

As of today, these regional parties have established a stronger footprint in their respective bases, seemingly wiping off traces of their parent.