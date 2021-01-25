In crackdown on fake GST invoices, 258 arrested since November: Report

More than 2,500 cases have been registered against 8,000 entities since mid-November, as a part of the government's crackdown on fake goods and services tax (GST) invoices.

As many as 258 people have been arrested, including eight chartered accountants, Mint reported. Fake GST invoices are used to fraudulently avail input tax credit (ITC).

The government has asked the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to take action against the accountants, the report said.

Authorities have recovered more than Rs 820 crore from the accused, a government official told the business newspaper.

The last chartered accountant (CA) who was arrested was taken into custody in Jaipur on January 23 along with four business accomplices, Mint said.

Data was shared between GST, income tax and customs, which helped spot violations, the report said. Data analytics and artificial intelligence were also used to identify frauds.

Authorities have also identified the final beneficiaries, which includes two major ecommerce firms, the report said.