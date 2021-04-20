In Charts | What you need to know about the COVID-19 surge right now

India’s COVID-19 case tally is now above 1.53 crore with 2.59 lakh new infections being reported on April 20 for the previous 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s update. New cases remained above the 2-lakh mark for the sixth consecutive day.
India reported 1,761 new deaths (highest till date; excluding the number of deaths reported on June 17, 2020 based on data reconciliation) and 1.54 lakh new recoveries in the 24-hour period, the latest release showed. More than 12.71 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across India so far, according to the April 20 update, with 32.76 lakh new shot being given in a day.
Of the total vaccinations administered till date, while 86 percent are recipients of their first dose, 14 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most nearly 1.27 crore doses, followed by Rajasthan (1.12 crore) and Uttar Pradesh (1.09 crore).
India now has 20.31 lakh active cases, with an increase of 1.02 lakh cases in 24 hours as per the April 20 update. Maharashtra now reports the most (6.78 lakh or 33 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2.08 lakh) and Karnataka (1.42 lakh).
Maharashtra reported the most (58,924 or 23 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Uttar Pradesh (28,211), Delhi (23,686), Karnataka (15,785) and Chhattisgarh (13,834). These five states account for 54 percent of all the new cases reported in India.
Maharashtra also reported the most 351 or 20 percent new deaths, followed by Delhi (240), Chhattisgarh (175), Uttar Pradesh (167) and Karnataka (146). These five states account for 61 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.
About nine states and Union Territories did not report any deaths during the 24-hour period. These include: Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.
While the total recoveries in India stood over 1.31 crore, the recovery rate further fell to 85.6 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 52,412 new recoveries, followed by Delhi (21,500), Chhattisgarh (12,678), Uttar Pradesh (10,978) and Karnataka (7,098).
Total COVID-19 deaths in India stood at 1.80 lakh as per the April 20 update. The mortality rate in the country was at 1.2 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.6 percent). More than 15 lakh daily tests reported as on April 19, with more than 26.94 crore tests carried out till date.
Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better in terms of per million population compared to other countries.