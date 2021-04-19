In Charts | What you need to know about the COVID-19 surge right now

Representative image

With more than 2.73 lakh new COVID-19 cases being reported in the previous 24 hours, India’s case tally crossed the 1.5-crore mark on April 19. This was the country's highest one-day spike.







New infections being reported remained above the two-lakh mark for the fifth consecutive day.

India reported 1,619 new deaths (highest till date; excluding the number of deaths reported on June 17, 2020 based on data reconciliation) and 1.44 lakh new recoveries during the 24-hour period, the latest from the health ministry showed.

More than 12.38 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across India so far, according to the April 19 update. About 12.30 lakh shots being given in a day.

Of the total vaccinations administered till date, while 87 percent are recipients of their first dose, 13 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most nearly 1.23 crore vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (1.09 crore) and Uttar Pradesh (1.07 crore).

India currently has 19.29 lakh 'active' cases, with an increase of 1.28 lakh cases in 24 hours as per the April 19 update. Maharashtra now reports the most (6.72 lakh or 35 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh (1.91 lakh) and Karnataka (1.33 lakh).

Maharashtra reported the most (68,631 or 25 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Uttar Pradesh (30,566), Delhi (25,462), Karnataka (19,067) and Kerala (18,257). These five states account for 59 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 503 or 31 percent new deaths, followed by Chhattisgarh (170), Delhi (161), Uttar Pradesh (127) and Gujarat (110). These five states account for 66 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 10 states and Union Territories did not report any deaths during the past 24 hours. These include: Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

The total recoveries in India are now over 1.29 crore while recovery rate further fell to 86 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 45,654 new recoveries, followed by Delhi (20,159), Chhattisgarh (14,556), Uttar Pradesh (9,041) and Madhya Pradesh (7,495).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 1.78 lakh as per the April 19 update. The mortality rate in the country is at 1.2 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.6 percent).

More than 13 lakh daily tests reported as on April 18 with more than 26.78 crore tests carried out till date. India’s daily test positivity rate scales to 20.19 percent from 6.43 percent on April 1.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better in terms of per million population compared to other countries.