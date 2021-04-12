In Charts | What you need to know about the COVID-19 surge right now

India’s COVID-19 case tally now stands above 1.35 crore with 1.68 lakh new infections being reported in a day, as per the health ministry’s update on April 12, 2021. New cases recorded a new high for the sixth consecutive day.
India has witnessed a resurgence in COVID-19 infections since mid-February (File image)
India reported 904 new deaths (highest for any day in 2021) and 75,086 new recoveries in the previous 24 hours, the latest release showed. More than 10.45 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across India, according to the April 12 update. About 29.33 vaccine doses were administered in a day.
Of the total vaccinations administered till date, 88 percent are recipients of their first dose and 12 percent have received the second dose. Among all states, Maharashtra has administered the most (nearly 1.02 crore) doses, followed by Rajasthan (97 lakh) and Gujarat (93 lakh).
India now has 12.01 lakh active cases, with an increase of 92,922 cases in 24 hours as per the April 12 update. Maharashtra now reports the most (5.67 lakh or 47 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Chhattisgarh (90,277) and Karnataka (69,244).
Maharashtra reported the most (63,294 or 37 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Uttar Pradesh (15,276), Delhi (10,774), Chhattisgarh (10,521) and Karnataka (10,250). These five states account for 65 percent of all the new cases reported in India.
Maharashtra also reported the most 349 or 39 percent new deaths, followed by Chhattisgarh (122), Uttar Pradesh (67), Punjab (59) and Gujarat (54). These five states account for 72 percent of all new deaths reported across the country.
About nine states and Union Territories did not report any deaths today. These are: Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Odisha and Sikkim.
India’s recovery rate further fell to 89.9 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 34,008 new recoveries, followed by Chhattisgarh (5,982), Delhi (5,158), Madhya Pradesh (3,306), and Gujarat (2,976).
While the total recoveries in India are now over 1.21 crore, total deaths now stand at 1.70 lakh, as per the April 12 update. The mortality rate in the country is at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.8 percent). More than 11 lakh daily tests reported as on April 11 with more than 25.78 crore tests carried out till date.
Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.