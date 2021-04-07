In charts | What you need to know about the COVID-19 surge right now

File image: A police officer, wearing a helmet depicting the coronavirus, requests a commuter to stay at home during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Chennai last year. (Image: Reuters)

India’s COVID-19 tally stood above 1.28 crore on April 7 with 1,15,736 new cases being reported in 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s update. Reported new cases were up 19 percent in a single day, reaching an all-time high.

India reported 630 new deaths and 59,856 new recoveries in the previous 24 hours, the latest release suggested. More than 8.70 crore doses fo COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across India so far, with 33,37,601 people receiving the jab in a day.

Of the total vaccinations administered till date, 87 percent are recipients of their first dose while 13 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most nearly 8.6 million vaccine doses, followed by Gujarat (8 million) and Rajasthan (7.8 million).

India now ranks fourth in the world in terms of active cases (8,43,473), with an increase of 55,250 cases in 24 hours as per the April 7 update. Maharashtra now has the most (4,73,693 or 56 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Chhattisgarh (52,445) and Karnataka (45,126).

Maharashtra reported the most (55,469 or 48 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Chhattisgarh (9,921), Karnataka (6,150), Uttar Pradesh (5,895) and Delhi (5,100). These five states account for 71 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 297 or 47 percent new deaths, followed by Punjab (61), Chhattisgarh (53), Karnataka (39) and Uttar Pradesh (30). These five states account for 76 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About 11 states and Union Territories did not report any deaths today. These are: Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha and Sikkim.

India’s recovery rate further fell to 92.1 percent and the positivity rate was at 9.6 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 34,256 new recoveries, followed by Karnataka (3,487) Punjab (2,350), Delhi (2,340) and Madhya Pradesh (2,203).

The total recoveries in India are now over 1.17 crore while total deaths now stand 1,66,177 as per April 7 update. The mortality rate in the country is at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.8 percent). More than 12 lakh daily tests reported as on April 6 with more than 25.14 crore tests carried out till date.

Despite the high number of cases and deaths reported by India, the country fares better when compared with other nations in terms of per million population.