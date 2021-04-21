In Charts | What you need to know about the COVID-19 surge right now

Representative image

India’s COVID-19 case tally now stands above 1.56 crore with record 2.95 lakh new cases being reported in the previous 24 hours on April 21, as per the health ministry’s update. New cases have remained above the two-lakh mark for the seventh consecutive day.

India reported 2,023 new deaths (highest till date) and 1.67 lakh recoveries in the 24-hour period, the latest release showed. More than 13.01 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far across India, according to the April 21 update, with 29.90 lakh new shots being given in a day.

Of the total vaccinations administered till date, 86 percent are recipients of their first dose while 14 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most nearly 1.29 crore vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (1.15 crore) and Uttar Pradesh (1.11 crore).

India has 21.57 lakh active cases, with an increase of 1.25 lakh cases in 24 hours as per the April 21 update. Maharashtra now reports the most (6.85 lakh or 32 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2.23 lakh) and Karnataka (1.59 lakh).

Maharashtra reported the most (62,097 or 21 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Uttar Pradesh (29,574), Delhi (28,395), Karnataka (21,794) and Kerala (19,577). These five states account for 55 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 519 or 26 percent new deaths, followed by Delhi (277), Chhattisgarh (191), Uttar Pradesh (162) and Karnataka (149). These five states account for 64 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

About nine states and union territories did not report any deaths today. These include: Andaman and Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

While the total recoveries in India stood at over 1.32 crore, the recovery rate further fell to 85 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 54,224 new recoveries, followed by Delhi (19,430), Chhattisgarh (18,746), Uttar Pradesh (14,391) and Madhya Pradesh (8,937).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India stand at 1.82 lakh as per the April 21 update. The mortality rate in the country is at 1.2 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.6 percent). More than 16 lakh daily tests reported as on April 20 with more than 27.10 crore tests carried out till date.

