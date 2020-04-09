In charts | States that are the worst and the least impacted by coronavirus

India has entered Day 16 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Many states have now indicated that they may extend its duration beyond April 14 to combat the coronavirus spread. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India so far stood at 5,734. Of this, Maharashtra alone has reported 1,135 total confirmed cases. As of 8 am on April 9, total active cases stood at 5,095, with the death toll at 166, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said. The total number of persons cured stood at 472.