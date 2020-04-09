In charts | States that are the worst and the least impacted by coronavirus

From the list of 31 states, 15 have already seen coronavirus cases cross the triple digit mark Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala 1/8 India has entered Day 16 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Many states have now indicated that they may extend its duration beyond April 14 to combat the coronavirus spread. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India so far stood at 5,734. Of this, Maharashtra alone has reported 1,135 total confirmed cases. As of 8 am on April 9, total active cases stood at 5,095, with the death toll at 166, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said. The total number of persons cured stood at 472. 2/8 From the list of 31 states, 15 have already seen coronavirus cases cross the triple digit mark. After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana and Rajasthan were impacted a lot by COVID-19. These five states accounted for 58 percent of total cases in India 3/8 The first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Maharashtra on March 9. The state has a total of 1,135 cases, including 72 deaths and 117 recoveries, as of April 8. The state has added over 100 infected cases daily over the last five days. 4/8 Tamil Nadu reported its first COVID-19 case on March 7. The Department of Health & Family Welfare said the number of confirmed cases stood at 738 , including 8 deaths and 21 recoveries, as of April 8. Data suggests that the state has been able to control the spread in the last five days as it is yet to hit the 100 cases daily mark, which it had touched twice last week 5/8 In Delhi, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 669, with 93 fresh cases reported on April 8. The first case was reported in national capital on March 2 6/8 Seven Indian states have been able to keep the number of infected cases to single digits. Manipur has reported only one COVID-19 case so far and that person too has been cured. 7/8 Data suggest that in the last three days India has been doing better at combating the spread of COVID-19. Though the total number of COVID-19 cases has touched 5,734 so far, the number of new cases are declining on a daily basis 8/8 The number of novel coronavirus cases across the globe is nearing the 1.5 million mark, with the global death toll over 88,000. First Published on Apr 9, 2020 04:51 pm