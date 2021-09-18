In charts | India’s record single-day COVID-19 vaccination drive on September 17

Representative image: Reuters

India administered 21,598,046 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, a September 18 update by the health ministry has said. The record number of jabs were given in a day pushed India's vaccines dose count to above 794 million.

Daily doses stayed above 5 million for the 12th consecutive day, taking the seven-day daily average of vaccinations to above 8 million after two weeks.

While it took India about 50 days to reach 20 million vaccine doses in March, the same number of jabs were given on September 17, indicating how vaccination has picked in the last few weeks.

India would get a gold medal if there were Vaccine Olympics: Anand Mahindra

Clocking the same number may be difficult as a special effort was made on September 17, which was the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Of the nearly 21.6 million vaccine doses administered, 12.7 million were first doses and 8.9 million second dosse. India administered more than four-fifth of the vaccine doses given worldwide yesterday.



Another significant achievement - Over 15 lakh COVID vaccines doses administered per hour! #IndiaFightsCorona #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/UKbhRt6HVS — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) September 18, 2021



Overall, India has vaccinated over 794 million (cumulative) doses as per the September 18 update, with Uttar Pradesh giving the most 93 million, followed by Maharashtra (72 million) and Madhya Pradesh (56 million).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) congratulated India for the 20-million milestone. On September 13, WHO had greeted India for “scaling up COVID-19 vaccination at an unprecedented pace. While it took 85 days to administer the first 100 million doses, India reached 750 million doses from 650 million in just 13 days”, it said.

COVID-19 vaccine exports may resume by year-end: Adar Poonawalla

India reported 35,662 new COVID-19 cases and 281 new deaths, as per the health ministry’s 18 update. Recoveries were at 33,798. Kerala reported the most 23,260 new cases in a single day, followed by Maharashtra (3,586) and Tamil Nadu (1,669).

India has 340,639 active cases, with Kerala accounting for the most 56 percent of the cases, followed by Maharashtra (15 percent). Globally, there are more than 18.7 million active cases, with the US accounting for 52 percent of them. India accounts for 1.8 percent of global active cases.