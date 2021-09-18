MARKET NEWS

In charts | India’s record single-day COVID-19 vaccination drive on September 17

More than 21 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in India on September, the highest ever in 24 hours

Moneycontrol News
September 18, 2021 / 05:20 PM IST
Representative image: Reuters

Representative image: Reuters


India administered 21,598,046 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, a September 18 update by the health ministry has said. The record number of jabs were given in a day pushed India's vaccines dose count to above 794 million.

Daily doses stayed above 5 million for the 12th consecutive day, taking the seven-day daily average of vaccinations to above 8 million after two weeks.

While it took India about 50 days to reach 20 million vaccine doses in March, the same number of jabs were given on September 17, indicating how vaccination has picked in the last few weeks.

India would get a gold medal if there were Vaccine Olympics: Anand Mahindra

Clocking the same number may be difficult as a special effort was made on September 17, which was the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

September 18 Daily New Vaccinations

Sep 18_BarLine_Daily New Vaccination Vs Daily New Cases

Of the nearly 21.6 million vaccine doses administered, 12.7 million were first doses and 8.9 million second dosse. India administered more than four-fifth of the vaccine doses given worldwide yesterday.

Overall, India has vaccinated over 794 million (cumulative) doses as per the September 18 update, with Uttar Pradesh giving the most 93 million, followed by Maharashtra (72 million) and Madhya Pradesh (56 million).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) congratulated India for the 20-million milestone. On September 13, WHO had greeted India for “scaling up COVID-19 vaccination at an unprecedented pace. While it took 85 days to administer the first 100 million doses, India reached 750 million doses from 650 million in just 13 days”, it said.

COVID-19 vaccine exports may resume by year-end: Adar Poonawalla

India reported 35,662 new COVID-19 cases and 281 new deaths, as per the health ministry’s 18 update. Recoveries were at 33,798. Kerala reported the most 23,260 new cases in a single day, followed by Maharashtra (3,586) and Tamil Nadu (1,669).

India has 340,639 active cases, with Kerala accounting for the most 56 percent of the cases, followed by Maharashtra (15 percent). Globally, there are more than 18.7 million active cases, with the US accounting for 52 percent of them. India accounts for 1.8 percent of global active cases.

Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #vaccine
first published: Sep 18, 2021 04:53 pm

