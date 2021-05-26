In Charts | India's COVID-19 tally, state-wise trends, vaccination data and other key updates

Representative image

India’s COVID-19 case tally reached 2.71 crore on May 26 with 2.08 lakh new infections being reported in the previous 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s update.

As many as 4,157 new deaths and 2.95 lakh new recoveries were reported during the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 20.06 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered across India, according to the May 26 update, with 20.39 lakh shots being given in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Of the total vaccinations administered till date, 78 percent are recipients of their first dose and 22 percent received the second shot. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most doses at 2.12 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1.68 crore and Rajasthan at 1.63 crore.

India now has 24.95 lakh active cases with a fall of 91,191 cases in 24 hours, as per the May 26 update. Karnataka has the highest number of active cases at 4.24 lakh in the country followed by Maharashtra at 3.17 lakh and Tamil Nadu at 3.06 lakh. These three states accounted for 42 percent of active cases in the country.

Tamil Nadu reported the most new cases at 34,285 in the last 24 hours, followed by Kerala (29,803), Maharashtra (24,136), Karnataka (22,758) and West Bengal (17,005). These five states accounted for 61 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 1137 new deaths, as per May 26 update, followed by Karnataka (588), Tamil Nadu (468), Kerala (177) and Punjab (174). These five states accounted for 61 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu and Mizoram did not report any deaths during the period.

The total recoveries in India stood at over 2.43 crore with the recovery rate at 89.7 percent. Karnataka recorded the most 38,224 new recoveries, followed by Maharashtra (36,176), Kerala (33,397), Tamil Nadu (28,745) and Andhra Pradesh (20,917).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 3.11 lakh as per May 26 update. The mortality rate stands at 1.1 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.5 percent). Over 22 lakh daily tests reported on May 25 with more than 33.48 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 16.85 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 34.99 lakh deaths. Over 1.48 crore active cases have been reported across the world as on date with the US accounting for the most (39 percent), followed by India (17 percent).