In charts | India's COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data and other key details

India’s COVID-19 case tally is now above 1.99 crores with 3,68,147 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s May 3 update.

India reported 3,417 new deaths and 3,00,732 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, the latest release showed. More than 15.71 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the May 3 update, with 12,10,347 new vaccinations.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 82 percent are recipients of their first dose while 18 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Maharashtra has administered the most 16.34 million vaccine doses, followed by Rajasthan (13.17 million) and Gujarat (12.80 million).

India now has 34,13,642 active cases, with an increase of 63,998 cases in 24 hours, as per the May 3 update. Maharashtra reported the most (6,70,459 or 20 percent) active cases in the country, followed by Karnataka (4,21,456) and Uttar Pradesh (2,95,752).

Maharashtra reported the most (56,647 or 15 percent) new cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Karnataka (37,733), Kerala (31,959), Uttar Pradesh (30,857) and Tamil Nadu (20,768). These five states accounted for 48 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra also reported the most 669 or 20 percent new deaths, as per the May 3 update, followed by Delhi (407), Uttar Pradesh (288), Karnataka (217) and Chhattisgarh (199). These five states accounted for 52 percent of all the new deaths reported across the country.

One state and three union territories did not report any deaths today. These were Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep.

The total recoveries in India are now over 1.62 crores while the recovery rate falls to 81.8 percent. Maharashtra recorded the most 51,356 new recoveries, followed by Uttar Pradesh (36,650), Delhi (24,444), Karnataka (21,148) and Tamil Nadu (17,576).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 2,18,959 as per May 3 update. The mortality rate stands at 1.1 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.4 percent). Over 15 lakh daily tests reported as of May 2 with more than 29.16 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 15.34 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 32.16 lakh deaths. Over 1.87 crore active cases reported across the world as of date with the US accounting for the most (36 percent), followed by India (18 percent).