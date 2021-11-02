In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

(Representative Image)

India’s reported 10,423 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in 259 days, in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s case tally to above 3.42 crore, the health ministry’s November 2 update shows.

New cases remained below 20,000 for the 25th day. As many as 443 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and 15,021 people recovered during the same period, the release shows.

India has 1,53,776 active cases (lowest in 250 days), down by 5,041 cases in 24 hours. Kerala and Maharashtra continue to account for nearly 63 percent of active cases in the country. The recovery rate is at 98.21 percent, the highest since March 2020.

More than 106.85 crore vaccines have been administered across India, with 52,39,444 new doses administered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 69 percent are recipients of their first dose while 31 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh has administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 13.17 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 9.85 crore and West Bengal at 7.79 crore.

Globally, more than 24.78 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 50.20 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world are at 1.82 crore, with the US accounting for the most—51 percent. India has less than one percent of the world's COVID patients.