In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India’s COVID-19 case tally exceeded 2.95 crore with 70,421 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s June 14 update. Less than one lakh new cases for the seventh day in a row and lowest after 74 days.

As many as 3,921 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 1,19,501 in the same period, the latest release showed. Recoveries outnumber the daily new cases for the 32nd consecutive day.

More than 25.48 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the June 14 update, with 14,99,771 new vaccinations in 24 hours.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

India now has 9,73,158 active cases with a fall of 53,001 cases in 24 hours, as per the June 14 update. Active cases below 10 lakh after 66 days and lowest in 67 days.

Karnataka has the highest number of active cases at 1,80,856 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 1,58,617 and Tamil Nadu at 1,49,927. These three states accounted for nearly 50 percent of active cases in the country.

Tamil Nadu reported the most new cases at 14,016 in the last 24 hours, followed by Kerala (11,584), Maharashtra (10,442), Karnataka (7,810) and Andhra Pradesh (6,770). These five states accounted for 72 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Maharashtra reported the most 2,771 new deaths (2,288 deaths previously uncounted), as per the June 14 update, followed by Tamil Nadu (267), Kerala (206), Karnataka (125) and West Bengal (84). These five states account for 88 percent of all the new deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh and Sikkim did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.81 crore with the recovery rate at 95.4 percent. Tamil Nadu recorded the most 25,895 new recoveries, followed by Karnataka (18,646), Kerala (17,856), Andhra Pradesh (12,492) and Odisha (7,733).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 3,74,305 as per June 14 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.6 percent). Over 14 lakh daily tests reported on June 13 with more than 37.96 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 17.67 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 38.19 lakh deaths. Over 1.21 crore active cases have been reported across the world as on date with the US accounting for the most (44 percent), followed by India (8 percent).