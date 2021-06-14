MARKET NEWS

In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India reported less than 1 lakh COVID-19 new cases for the 7th day in a row, according to the June 14 update. Active infections decreased by 53,001 cases to 9.73 lakh mark; over 25.48 crore vaccine doses administered till date.

Moneycontrol News
June 14, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST
(File image)

(File image)

India’s COVID-19 case tally exceeded 2.95 crore with 70,421 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s June 14 update. Less than one lakh new cases for the seventh day in a row and lowest after 74 days.

As many as 3,921 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 1,19,501 in the same period, the latest release showed. Recoveries outnumber the daily new cases for the 32nd consecutive day.

More than 25.48 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the June 14 update, with 14,99,771 new vaccinations in 24 hours.

India now has 9,73,158 active cases with a fall of 53,001 cases in 24 hours, as per the June 14 update. Active cases below 10 lakh after 66 days and lowest in 67 days.

Karnataka has the highest number of active cases at 1,80,856 in the country followed by Maharashtra at 1,58,617 and Tamil Nadu at 1,49,927. These three states accounted for nearly 50 percent of active cases in the country.

Tamil Nadu reported the most new cases at 14,016 in the last 24 hours, followed by Kerala (11,584), Maharashtra (10,442), Karnataka (7,810) and Andhra Pradesh (6,770). These five states accounted for 72 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

covid-charts (1)_June14

Maharashtra reported the most 2,771 new deaths (2,288 deaths previously uncounted), as per the June 14 update, followed by  Tamil Nadu (267), Kerala (206), Karnataka (125) and West Bengal (84). These five states account for 88 percent of all the new deaths reported in the country.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Ladakh and Sikkim did not report any deaths today.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 2.81 crore with the recovery rate at 95.4 percent. Tamil Nadu recorded the most 25,895 new recoveries, followed by Karnataka (18,646), Kerala (17,856), Andhra Pradesh (12,492) and Odisha (7,733).

covid-charts_June14

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 3,74,305 as per June 14 update. The mortality rate is now at 1.3 percent with Punjab reporting the highest (2.6 percent). Over 14 lakh daily tests reported on June 13 with more than 37.96 crore tests carried out to date.

covid-charts (2)__June14

Globally, more than 17.67 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with 38.19 lakh deaths. Over 1.21 crore active cases have been reported across the world as on date with the US accounting for the most (44 percent), followed by India (8 percent).
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.