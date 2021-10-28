MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch leaders discuss the biggest issue of our times at the Sustainability 100+ Summit. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India reported 16,156 COVID-19 new cases, according to the October 28 update. Active infections down at 1.60 lakh mark; Over 49 lakh vaccine doses administered on Wednesday, with more than 104 crore doses administered till date.

Moneycontrol News
October 28, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST
Representative Image (AP Photo)

Representative Image (AP Photo)

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.42 crore with 16,156 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s October 28 update. New cases are below 20,000 for the 20th day. As many as 733 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with 17,095 new recoveries in the same period, the latest release showed.

Oct 28 Daily New Cases and Moving Avg

India has 1,60,989 active cases (lowest in 243 days), down by 1,672 cases in 24 hours, as per the October 28 update. Kerala and Maharashtra account for nearly 62 percent of active cases in the country. The recovery rate currently at 98.20 percent, highest since March 2020.

Oct28-covid-update (4) Oct28-covid-update (3)

More than 104.04 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the October 28 update, with 49,09,254 new vaccination doses administered on October 27.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Oct 28_BarLine_Daily New Vaccination Vs Daily New Cases

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 70 percent are recipients of their first dose while 30 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 12.84 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 9.67 crore and West Bengal at 7.46 crore.

Oct28-covid-update (6)

Globally, more than 24.57 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 49.87 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world at 1.80 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (52 percent); India less than 1 percent.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #COVID19 #India #vaccination
first published: Oct 28, 2021 10:46 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.