In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

India’s COVID-19 case tally has crossed 3.40 crore with 13,596 new cases reported (lowest in 230 days), as per the health ministry’s October 18 update. As many as 166 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with 19,582 new recoveries in the same period, the latest release showed.

India has 1,89,694 active cases, down by 6,152 cases in 24 hours, as per the October 18 update. Active cases were lowest in 221 days, reporting a drop for the 22nd consecutive day. Kerala and Maharashtra accounted for nearly 63 percent of active cases in the country. Recovery Rate is currently at 98.12 percent; highest since March 2020.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

More than 97.79 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the October 18 update, with 12,05,162 new vaccination doses administered on Sunday.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 71 percent are recipients of their first dose while 29 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 11.82 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 9.14 crore and Gujarat at 6.68 crore.

Globally, more than 24.14 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 49.14 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world at 1.78 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (54 percent); India (1.1 percent).