In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

Representative image: AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.37 crore with 18,870 new cases reported, as per the health ministry’s September 29 update. New cases below 20,000 for second straight day and active cases report a fall for the third day in a row.

India has 2,82,520 active cases, down by 9,686 cases in 24 hours, as per the September 29 update. Kerala and Maharashtra account for 67 percent of active cases in the country.

As many as 378 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours with 28,178 new recoveries in the same period, the latest release showed.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

More than 87.66 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the September 29 update, with 54,13,332 new vaccination doses administered on Tuesday.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 73 percent are recipients of their first dose while 27 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 10.52 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 8.01 crore and Madhya Pradesh at 6.26 crore.

Globally, more than 23.35 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 47.78 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world at 1.83 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (53.4 percent); India (1.5 percent).