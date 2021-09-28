In charts | India’s COVID-19 case count, state-wise trends, vaccination data, and other key details

(Representative image: Reuters)

India’s COVID-19 case tally is above 3.36 crore with 18,795 new cases reported (lowest in 202 days), as per the health ministry’s September 28 update.

As many as 179 new deaths were reported (lowest in 193 days) in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 26,030 in the same period, the latest release showed.

More than 87.07 crore vaccinations have been administered across India, according to the September 28 update, with 1,02,22,525 new vaccination doses administered on Monday.

Of the total vaccinations administered to date, 73 percent are recipients of their first dose while 27 percent have received the second dose. Among states, Uttar Pradesh administered the most (cumulative) vaccine doses at 10.39 crore, followed by Maharashtra at 7.94 crore and Madhya Pradesh at 6.24 crore.

India has 2,92,206 active cases, down by 7,414 cases in 24 hours, as per the September 28 update. Kerala has the highest number of active cases (54 percent) at 1,57,733 in the country, followed by Maharashtra (41,396). These two states account for 68 percent of active cases in the country.

Kerala reported the most (62 percent) new cases at 11,699 in the last 24 hours, followed by Mizoram (1,846), Tamil Nadu (1,657), Andhra Pradesh (618) and Karnataka (504). These five states account for 87 percent of all the new cases reported in India.

Kerala reported 58 new deaths, the most, as per the September 28 update, followed by Maharashtra (32), Karnataka (20), Tamil Nadu (19) and West Bengal (15). These five states account for 80 percent of all new deaths reported in the country.

About 21 states/union territories did not report any deaths today: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli/Daman and Diu, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The total recoveries in India now stand over 3.29 crore with the recovery rate at 97.8 percent. Kerala recorded the most 17,763 new recoveries, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,662), Mizoram (1,481), Andhra Pradesh (1,178) and Karnataka (893).

Total COVID-19 deaths in India now stand at 4,47,373 as per the September 28 update, with the mortality rate now at 1.3 percent. Over 13 lakh daily tests were reported on September 27 with more than 56.57 crore tests carried out to date.

Globally, more than 23.30 crore COVID-19 cases have been recorded to date with over 47.69 lakh deaths. Active cases across the world at 1.84 crore as on date, with the US accounting for the most (53.2 percent); India (1.6 percent).